Hey Rihanna, here’s a quick question for you: Do you ever sleep? Between launching Fenty Hair, releasing another Puma collaboration, becoming the face of Dior J’adore, and starring on three different covers of Perfect magazine (just to name a few projects), the multi-hyphenate has barely taken a break this summer. And according to her latest career move, she’s not done yet. On August 1, Rihanna dropped a new Savage x Fenty collection titled, “Soft N’ Savage” alongside a coordinating sultry photoshoot — which marked the start of a new era for the lingerie label.

The day before, the Savage x Fenty founder teased the new drop with her 151 million Instagram followers via a behind-the-scenes video of her day on set. In the 30-second clip, the A-lister ran around a studio in nothing but her latest lingerie looks. Once Thursday morning rolled around, she shared close-ups of two new sets, starting with a cheeky leopard-print co-ord. For the first shot, RiRi posed in the Soft N’ Savage Padded Demi Bra, complete with wired balconette cups and thick black straps. She paired the saucy push-up with the matching leopard thong. From there, the “Lift Me Up” singer accessorized with lace-up black heels, as well as a statement signet ring from Jacquie Aiche, and a $71,500 diamond necklace, also courtesy of the L.A.-based label. A bold red lip (presumably Fenty Beauty’s Stunna Lip Paint) rounded out her photo-worthy moment.

But wait — there’s more. In a separate IG post, RiRi swapped her leopard look for an all-brown ensemble. Underneath a distressed leather jacket peeped the same Soft N’ Savage Padded Demi Bra, except this time it was dark brown. She coordinated the semi-padded bra with the matching cheeky panty, which has a heart-shaped cutout in the back. Much like her street style outfits, Rihanna added a few mismatched rings and a sleek gold chain necklace for a subtle cool-girl flair.

If you haven’t purchased a Savage x Fenty design before, this new collection is a great place to start. According to the brand’s chief design officer, Adam Selman, the “Soft N’ Savage” solidifies the beginning of a new chapter — one that’s been in the works for two years now. “When Rihanna first started the brand, she wasn’t a mother! Now she’s a mother of two, and I think that requires a different way of living,” Savage × Fenty CEO, Hillary Super told Harper’s Bazaar. Instead of the brand’s “loud, bold, and flashy occasion lingerie” from their launch in 2018, the new products possess a “sensual ease.” Per Selman, the silhouette of the lingerie was revamped as well — they added a soft, marshmallow pad for extra relief. “We’re known for the sexy out-there intimates, but we wanted to still bring that boldness and sexiness in more of an everyday way, while still giving the customer every bit of comfort,” Selman told Harper’s Bazaar.

The best part about Rihanna’s new drop? Her exact pieces are available online right now. Get your hands on the RiRi-approved numbers via the curated edit below — while you still can, that is.