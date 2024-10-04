2024 has been the year for blush. Over the past nine months alone, the beauty community has popularized several trends surrounding the product, and its main character moment shows no signs of dying down. Think Sabrina Carpenter-esque draping, nude hues, warm-toned blonzing, and the rise of the liquid formulas. But now, thanks to social media, an even bolder look is trending: red blush.

A 2023 video, where RMS Beauty founder Rose-Marie Swift spills that red cream blush is the tried-and-true secret to how Victoria’s Secret Fashion Models always looked so naturally flushed, has resurfaced and gone viral on TikTok. As a result, it appears that tons of the app’s users and content creators have been running to their local Sephora in search of the product.

When it comes to bright red blush, you might be thinking, how do I make sure that the shade doesn’t overwhelm my face or look like clown makeup? Not to worry, as TZR has tapped New York City-Based celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli and makeup artist, lab consultant, and Bobbi Brown Global Artist in Residence, Mali Thomas, MFA to guide you.

Keep reading to find out how you can seamlessly incorporate the red blush trend into your makeup routine.

How To Perfect The Placement Of Red Blush

Nailing your red blush look is all about finding out which placement best suites your face. Each option spotlights different features, and can be altered depending on your own preferences and overall vibe. If you’re going for the Victoria’s Secret model effortless flushed look, Scibelli says that a red blush should be applied on the apples of the cheeks. “You can find the placement of them by smiling,” he says.

For those who like the trending lifted style, Scibelli suggests brushing your pigment towards the outer cheeks “midway towards the ear.” He also recommends extending this all the way to your temples to further enhance the appearance of boosted cheekbones. “This placement works best for those who perhaps don't have as much volume in the cheeks and want to accentuate the cheeks and facial structure,” explains Scibelli.

Thomas adds that to achieve a cutesy sun-kissed look you should spread your tint across the nose where the sun would naturally hit your face and slightly redden the skin. “This technique creates a more organic, radiant look that mimics the warmth of a sunny beach day,” says Thomas. She notes that because red is a very intense hue, you should always start light and slowly build on the application so you don’t end up having red splotches or stripes.

Now that you know where to place your blush, the question is how? The answer depends on the type of formula you’re using. For cream blush, both Scibelli and Thomas agree that your fingers are the best tool. Thomas says that you can start by dotting a small amount on the cheek and using your fingertips to blend it. Pro tip: Scibelli emphasizes that the ring finger is best.

The makeup artists also add that a damp makeup sponge can be used to advance the blending process by lightly dabbing the product, so that it easily melts into the skin. If sponges aren’t your thing, Scibelli says that a foundation brush will also do the trick. “My favorite brush to use for cream and powder blush is the Cozzette S135Brush,” says Thomas. To use with cream blush, she says that you should be stippling the product on the face while buffing it into the rounds of the cheeks and bridge of the nose. When it comes to powder formulas, Thomas advises that you collect a small amount on the brush, tap off the excess, and sweep along the skin in a circular motion.

How To Tailor Red Blush To Your Complexion

Like with most makeup products, selecting a specific hue that complements your complexion will make or break the end result. This proves to be especially true for this color because not all red blushes are made the same. For those with cooler undertones, Thomas encourages you to try a shade that is pigmented with blue. “Think of cherries,” she says. “This shade will complement your natural tone beautifully. [It’s] also a great choice for very fair skin.”

When it comes to richer, warmer hues and darker skin, Thomas advocates for a red with an orange base as the most favorable pigmentation. “These will enhance the warmth in your skin and create the most beautiful vibrancy and radiance,” says Thomas. If you’re not sure what this looks like, pay attention to red blushes that might seem more coral or resemble the shade of juicy blood orange. For neutral pigmentations, she asserts that you get the best of both worlds with blushes that have undertones of blue and orange being a solid match. Thomas adds that looking for a berry-colored red is a helpful reference if you’re still not sure what to search for.

“The beauty of red blush is that it looks fabulous on every skin tone,” says Thomas. “Trust me, I’ve been using it for years. With the right shade and application, anyone can embrace red blush with confidence.”

The Makeup To Wear With Red Blush

You’ve mastered application and found the right undertones, so it’s time to figure out what eyeshadow and lipstick pairs well with your stunning cheeks. For fall and winter, Scibelli suggests a clean cut winged eyeliner or a very natural shadow. The minimal coloring will make your blush pigment really pop. “You can also go for a monochromatic look adding a bit of corals or reds on the eyes,” says Scibelli.

However, the biggest challenge, he notes, is the concern about looking too red — especially if your skin naturally reaches that shade. To avoid this, he points you in the direction of a neutral lip. “Either a sheer gloss, or a nude/mauve lipstick,” says Scibelli. With taking this route, you don’t have to worry about being overpowered by the coloring.

