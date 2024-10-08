Rihanna has lived about a thousand different lives since her mainstream musical debut back in 2005. She’s been a pop icon, a movie star, a must-see live act, designer, makeup mogul, model, and an all-around entrepreneur. But as much as Rih loves to forge ahead with brand-new visuals and unheard of aesthetic ideas, there’s always room for a throwback once in a while. Rihanna’s cherry red hair might be part of her fresh campaign for a holiday season-themed Savage x Fenty collaboration with Diesel, but that exact shade can’t help but remind fans of her iconic Loud album era circa 2010. Part of a two-year period that spawned some of her most globally recognized singles, that particular hair color is a legendary part of Rihanna’s lore.

Rih dropped the new Diesel campaign photos on her personal Instagram as well as the Savage x Fenty account where it was met with a truly wild amount of excitement and buzz. In the photos, she’s posed in a strappy lingerie set that matches the new hair color, with a cool, hooded faux fur coat slung across her shoulders and around her face. The contrast between the fiery red and icy blue make for a striking visual, letting the hair color really pop.

While the furry hood obscures most of her roots, it looks like they’re dyed a slightly deeper shade for a more natural-looking blend. Shorter, choppier layers seems to frame her face, which look even sharper thanks to a stick-straight styling job. Of course, what really makes a statement is the fact that Rih’s hair color, bustier, and underwear are all the same vibrant shade of red. It’s a fun, evocative way to tease the start of the holiday season without relying on overwrought, on-the-nose themes.

For many, seeing Rihanna with bright red hair feels like an immediate callback to the Loud album, which dropped in 2010 and was heavily promoted well into the following year. She wore a similar shade of cherry to all of her major events and concerts, even immortalizing the look on the album cover and in the music videos for “Only Girl (In the World)”, “What’s My Name?”, and “S&M”.

But considering how often Rihanna loves to play with hair color and length, it’s clear that her latest dalliance with red hair is just for this particular shoot. That’s always been part of her appeal — blink and she’s already onto the next look.