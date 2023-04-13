Pregnancy, of course, requires many lifestyle changes, including one’s wardrobe. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean all your favorite clothes need to be put on the back burner for nine months; just look at Rihanna’s maternity style for example. Throughout her two pregnancies, the star has stuck to wearing her signature styles — think skin-baring crop tops and micro miniskirts — for red carpet events and casual outings. And more recently, a heavily pregnant Rihanna wore a white maxi skirt at a Fenty Beauty appearance, which was further proof that the star doesn’t follow traditional maternity wear rules.

On April 11, RiRi celebrated Fenty Beauty’s latest lip product at an Ulta store in Las Vegas. For the exciting event, the mother-to-be donned an all-white look from Courrèges’ Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The two-piece features an oversized jacket and a matching floor-sweeping skirt. On the catwalk, the model wore the outerwear without a shirt underneath. But, to no one’s surprise, Rihanna gave the look her own spin by opting for a white turtleneck underneath the matching set. Lastly, the 35-year-old entrepreneur completed the polished look with Versace’s Pin-Point Leather Sandals and Reza Crescent Diamond Hoop Earrings.

Images of Rihanna at the event were posted to Fenty Beauty’s Instagram account, with the caption reading: If the #GLASSSLIPPER fits you know Muva @badgalriri slip on some heat to pull up to @ultabeauty with all the #FENTYFACE smoke 🥵😮‍💨❤️‍🔥

Shortly after her work appearance, the Fenty founder stepped out for a shopping excursion. No, she wasn’t purchasing clothes for herself — instead, she hit up a few baby stores like Kitson kids, in Beverly Hills, CA alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. For the low-key trip, Rihanna donned a sporty-cool ensemble that featured a Miu Miu tank dress, a Martine Rose track jacket, and Puma sneakers. A$AP Rocky seemingly coordinated with his girlfriend by wearing a similar blue coat, pairing it with a button-down shirt, a tie, jeans, and Gucci shoes.

BACKGRID

As summer is quickly approaching, consider stocking up your warm-weather wardrobe with similar crisp white separates. To help kick off your shopping, TZR rounded up Rihanna-approved styles below.