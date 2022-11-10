As with anything Rihanna touches, the annual Savage x Fenty fashion show never disappoints. The elaborate and theatrical event brings together some of the world’s biggest celebrities for jaw-dropping performances and plenty of stunning designs from Rihanna’s size-inclusive line of lingerie. Of course, the star herself is featured on stage and for the event’s fourth installment, Rihanna’s Fenty show hair and makeup proved to be the ultimate ethereal beauty moment.

It’s absolutely no surprise that Rihanna utilized her very own beauty line, Fenty Beauty, for both her skin prep and makeup, which was courtesy of her longtime go-to artist (and Fenty’s global makeup artist), Priscilla Ono. Decked out in a blue corset, black polkadot tights, and matching gloves, Rihanna brought down the house with her mesmerizing glam consisting of metallic makeup and voluminous hairstyle created by Ursula Stephen.

“This year’s show has a magical feeling — there’s a sense of surrealism in the performances, from the set to the dancers’ movements,” Ono said in a press release. “We wanted that sentiment and aesthetic to transcend into the makeup, so you’ll see a lot of iridescence and ethereal color splashes on lids and lips and, of course, soft, radiant skin.”

For the highly anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show, Ono centered the look around a chocolate nude lipstick with a pop of shimmer. To create a multidimensional effect, Ono applied Fenty Beauty Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick in She A CEO then dabbed a bit of Fenty's cult-favorite Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife, a blinding gold shade, in the middle of her lips. Her similarly shimmering eye look was thanks to Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in True Neutrals along with the same gold Killawatt highlighter that was used on the lips.

Ahead, check out the key products used on Rihanna for the epic Fenty show and recreate the transcendent glam.

