Today’s a big day for A$AP Rocky: His first album in nearly eight years, Don’t Be Dumb, finally dropped on streaming platforms everywhere. So, to celebrate his long-awaited return to music, the rapper stepped out with Rihanna in New York City last night on Jan. 15 to join friends and colleagues for a listening party. And the mother to their three children takes her role as supportive partner seriously, too. The beauty mogul turned up as the fashionable champion that she is, wearing a stunning burnt orange dress with a black lace bra that stole the show.

The couple was first spotted arriving outside the downtown venue hand-in-hand. With her free arm, Rihanna carried her man’s album vinyl, along with a small beige and brown checkered handbag. The freezing winter temps called for layers for the both of them. Rocky, who is a Chanel ambassador as of 2025, wore a black quilted aviator hat from the brand, along with a black leather Lemaire coat with a shearling collar and brown trousers. The rapper styled the look with black Ray- Ban sunglasses, for which he is also the brand’s creative director.

Rihanna seems to have taken the weather into a little less consideration than her partner, but for the sake of the fashion, it worked. The singer wore a rust-orange Saint Laurent slip dress complete with a lace trim neckline. She layered a black bra underneath, also lace, which was on full display below her cropped army green Miu Miu bomber jacket. You’d never guess it was below thirty degrees from the “Diamonds” singer’s black buckled toe-ring sandals. Winter where?

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

The Fenty Beauty founder accessorized her ensemble with gold jewelry, which complemented her dark orange look. She wore a statement gold diamond choker necklace and two rings, one on either hand.

Diggzy / BACKGRID

Here’s to hoping for more stylish Rocky and Rihanna couple outings in 2026.