It may feel like just yesterday we were all decked out in lime green, bustling around the city while listening to Charli XCX’s Brat on our wired headphones. Somehow, two years have passed, but fashion’s love affair with vibrant shades is still going strong. Enter summer 2026’s defining color trend: chartreuse green. Slightly more yellow than lime, the hue is just as bold and attention-grabbing.

Designers are clearly on board, as the Spring/Summer 2026 runways were awash with chartreuse looks. Tibi opted for a relaxed tank-and-trousers set, Ferragamo showed a sultry lace slip dress, and Balenciaga debuted a fringe midi skirt. As always, the trend has since trickled down to the streets.

Indeed, chartreuse has officially entered the mainstream, with celebrities and fashion people alike co-signing the eye-catching hue. Jennifer Lawrence, for one, stepped out in early June wearing a gauzy three-piece set from New Zealand-based label Harris Tapper for a dinner in New York City. Want to make the trend your own? If your style skews bold, take cues from the actor and wear chartreuse from head to toe. Prefer a subtler approach? A yellow-green accessory, such as a bag or pair of sandals, will add a playful pop of color to any outfit.

ASPN / BACKGRID

Ready to start shopping? Ahead, TZR rounded up 10 of the best chartreuse pieces to wear this summer.

Staud Nour Dress $295 See On Staud Layer Staud’s sheer Nour dress over a swimsuit, or wear it atop a fitted slip.

Stuart Weitzman Marina Slide Sandal $495 $347 See On Stuart Weitzman Build your outfit around these bright Stuart Weitzman sandals.

SHUSHU/TONG Corseted Floral-Appliqué Bead-Embellished Crepe Mini Dress $810 See On Net-a-Porter With its beaded floral embellishments, this SHUSHU/TONG mini dress is bound to be the center of attention.

Leset The Margo Tee $78 See On Nordstrom Dip your toes into the chartreuse trend with this perfectly fitted tee from Leset.

Kate Spade Loop Fringe Strap Shoulder Bag $298 $283 See On Kate Spade Prefer a deeper chartreuse shade? Look no further than Kate Spade’s Loop shoulder bag.

J.Crew Crochet-Trim Shift Dress $148 $89 See On J.Crew Every summer wardrobe could use a crochet shift dress like this one from J.Crew.

La Ligne Solid Mini Marina Sweater $250 See On Shopbop La Ligne’s vibrant Marina sweater is just the thing for frigid office temperatures. (It’ll look equally cute draped over your shoulders when you step out for lunch.)

Sara Cristina Jade-Embellished Silk-Crepe Wrap Mini Skirt $280 See On Net-a-Porter For an understated yet sleek look, wear this silk-crepe wrap mini skirt with a white ribbed tank and black leather flip-flops.

Comme Si The Notched Collar Long Sleeve Shirt $425 See On Comme Si When in doubt, reach for a silk button-up. This chartreuse Comme Si style is especially versatile, pairing just as well with denim cutoffs as it does with slouchy trousers.