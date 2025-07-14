Rihanna proved that she’s the ultimate cool mom when she was joined by her sons at the Smurfs premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday. Riot and RZA joined the fashion plate, with 22-month-old Riot kitted out in a custom version of Jonathan Anderson’s runway-fresh Dior Homme collection, making the infant the very first individual to wear his designs in person.

“Riot and RZA just the cutest, the best,” Anderson proudly wrote on Instagram while sharing images of the tots. Riot was wearing a mini version of the opening look from Anderson’s inaugural outing for Dior, which debuted to critical acclaim last month.

The kid-ified take on the outfit was comprised of a green tweed jacket with satin lapels, a white bow tie, and cropped trousers, teamed with little Doc Martens and white ankle socks. His big brother RZA, 3, was dressed in army green cargo pants with a chain and a soft pink shirt and tie.

Meanwhile Rihanna, who’s expecting her third child, was glowing in custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. The Diamonds singer wore a deep aubergine-hued balloon skirt dress topped with lingerie-style lace detailing. An olive velvet ribbon was tied elegantly underneath her bump while a luxe leather jacket also added a nonchalant edge.

Getty Images

Getty Images

It was the first time the musician and mogul, 37, was joined on the red carpet — or in this case, blue carpet — by her sons. Just last month, adorable Riot made his fashion week debut too, as he attended his dad A$AP Rocky’s AWGE Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show in Paris. Sporting a Harley Davidson jean jacket, the cutie sat on his mom’s lap during the runway reveal.

Already tipped as Dior Homme’s biggest fan, the Fenty Beauty founder was carrying Anderson’s Dracula version of the Dior Book Tote too. Talk about a chic baby bag!

Getty Images

Rihanna, who voices Smurfette in the new Smurfs movie, has not yet announced when she is due to give birth to their third child. The couple, who have been together since 2019, broke the pregnancy news back in May on the steps of the Met Museum. With the rapper, 36, on co-chair duty for the star-studded gala, they sent the flashbulbs into a flurry with the unexpected bump reveal.

On June 28, the nine-time Grammy winner stepped out for the global premiere of Smurfs in Brussels, Belgium, looking ethereal in baby blue feather-trimmed Chanel alongside her other half.

Getty Images

Smurfs, which is out in theaters this Friday July 18, also features Rihanna’s new song Friend Of Mine; the artist’s first music release since 2022.