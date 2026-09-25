Occasionally, celebrities will wear outfits from the same brand or collection each season. Outside of a branded fashion show, those are rarely worn in the same week. However, that’s exactly what happened with Rihanna’s latest outfit, a two-toned dress she wore to see Celine Dion’s residency in Paris last night.

The Fenty Beauty founder stepped out for her second viewing of Dion’s concert series in the finale dress from Ferragamo’s Fall 2026 collection by Maximilian Davis. The formal style included a sheer black bodice, flounced sleeves, and a shiny brown pleated skirt gathered into a mermaid hemline. Her outing actually marked the second time a celebrity wore Davis’s Ferragamo designs this week. On Tuesday, Pamela Anderson wore a metallic gold dress from the same Ferragamo collection— which included the same gathered skirt silhouette — at Vogue World: Milano during Milan Fashion Week. It’s a savvy, yet stylish coincidence that Rihanna chose a piece from the same line just days apart.

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Naturally, Rihanna added a mix of luxe accessories to complement her latest outfit. The star matched the look’s dark palette with a black velvet and pom-pom-trimmed Saddle handbag from Dior’s Fall 2002 collection by John Galliano, as well as thin rectangular sunglasses. A set of Amina Muaddi’s black satin Felicia mules brought her look a sharp finish, along with a layered gold and diamond Halley ring from Spinelli Kilcollin.

Ferragamo Fall 2026. Courtesy of Ferragamo

Rihanna’s Ferragamo dress was her most recent look that was fresh from Fall 2026’s runways. During her first viewing of Dion’s residency, she wore a deep blue Tom Ford suit by Haider Ackermann with snake-printed Muaddi pumps and a crystal-covered Lady Dior bag. Days later, the mogul similarly leaned into suiting with a light brown blazer and pants, a black quilted Dior shoulder bag, and Saint Laurent’s towering Vendome slingback heels. Lest we forget, nobody can pull off a bold look — or a bold shoe — like Rihanna can.