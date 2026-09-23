Leave it to Pamela Anderson to deliver another striking style moment before September ends. For decades, Anderson has been known for her effortless bombshell outfits. This season, she continued that renowned streak with a fashion-forward appearance at Vogue World: Milano, which highlighted the best current and past looks from Italian designers during Milan Fashion Week. For the occasion, Anderson turned to Ferragamo for an elegant ensemble that made a high-shine statement in the front row.

While arriving at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II for the occasion, Anderson shimmered in a metallic gold Ferragamo Fall 2026 dress. Designed by Creative Director Maximilian Davis, the shiny silk piece includes a long bodice with slit sleeves and a mermaid train. A gathered panel at the knees and black trim brought a geometric detail to the style. Anderson accessorized the look with a pair of crystal-topped black Ferragamo heels, a gold coin statement necklace, and a crocodile-embossed clutch from the Italian house. Though she typically opts to go makeup-free, Anderson matched her dress for Vogue World with dusky gold eyeshadow and black eyeliner.

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It marked Anderson’s latest Fashion Month outing, following her busy New York Fashion Week — which included appearances at Calvin Klein Collection, Khaite, and Carolina Herrera’s Spring 2027 shows. At Vogue World, she was joined in the front row by stars like Dakota Johnson, Naomi Campbell, Mikey Madison, Claire Holt, Ciara, Hunter Schafer, and Gabrielle Union.

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Vogue World: Milano had plenty more eye-catching moments on the runway and in the front row. The event opened with Gigi Hadid, who bowed in a Valentino Haute Couture gown by Alessandro Michele. She was followed by a cameo-filled runway featuring Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, EJAE, Levi McConaughey, Sam Claflin, Adria Arjona, Ava Phillippe, Lux Pascal, Aryna Sabalenka, and Machine Gun Kelly, plus designs by Versace, Etro, and more.