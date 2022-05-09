Rihanna’s pregnancy hasn’t stopped her from creating one major style moment after the other. No matter the occasion, the star looks absolutely flawless while showing off her growing belly. From the navy blue knit co-ord set she wore to Nobu in April to the sheer Dior dress she was spotted in during Paris Fashion week, the Diamonds singer has made it abundantly clear: her maternity style is anything but boring. On May 8, the mom-to-be did it yet again: Rihanna stunned in a bra and skirt set from Miu Miu.

The style icon joined boyfriend A$AP Rocky for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Her look for the occasion confirmed her position as the queen of maternity style, as she rocked a matching crystal crop top and miniskirt plucked straight off the Miu Miu Fall ‘22 runway. While she kept the crop top in runway-condition, she had the skirt altered from a midi-length to a mini, ensuring ample opportunity to show off her long legs. She styled the matching set similarly to how it was worn during its catwalk debut by sporting a pair of silky light blue underwear and a coordinating wire bra underneath. For extra warmth and a bit of extravagance, the star wore a gray furry coat off the shoulder.

RiRi Arriving To Dinner

BACKGRID

She completed the sheer, sparkly ensemble with luxe accessories: a diamond choker, Christian Louboutin metallic heels, and the hourglass mini handbag from Balenciaga. For those who have followed the viral Miu Miu skirt set from the Spring/Summer 2022 runway — you know the look — this updated shimmery version is the more daring version for fall. And to no one’s surprise, Rihanna totally nailed the outfit.

The Look On The Miu Miu Runway

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Rihanna isn’t the first celebrity to wear a bejeweled look, though. Most recently, Hailey Bieber wore a sparkly crop bralette to the Met Gala after-party, confirming that crystal-embellished garments may be one of the hottest trends for the summer. While Rihanna’s exact runway ensemble isn’t available for purchase just yet, you can get ahead of the statement trend by shopping similar pieces ahead.