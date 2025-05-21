Believe it or not, Rihanna’s third pregnancy has only been public knowledge for two weeks. But in true RiRi form, her return to maternity-wear has already been one for the books. It all started at the 2025 Met Gala. ICYMI, the mom-of-two ascended the iconic staircase in custom Marc Jacobs — perfectly tailored to her growing baby bump. And now, she’s continuing her style streak at an equally-enviable A-list affair: the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. For her first Cannes, Rihanna has donned two cutout-heavy dresses so far — the first from Alaïa, and most recently, a baby bump-hugging LBD, which might just be her sultriest date-night number yet.

On May 19, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their Cannes debuts at the premiere of Highest 2 Lowest, Spike Lee’s newest crime thriller. Once their step-and-repeat was over, the power couple stayed in the French Riviera for another night, instead of heading home right away. Just a mile south from the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, the A-listers were snapped by the paparazzi at Il Grande, a restaurant and bar at Palm Beach. Similar to her red carpet attire from the night prior, the “Umbrella” singer embraced her new favorite maternity accent: cutouts. All eyes were on RiRi in a one-shoulder ribbed jersey gown, courtesy of Brandon Maxwell. Seen in the New York-based designer’s Spring 2021 collection, the LBD’s torso was cut completely open, alongside a hip-high slit up her right leg. The slit confirmed she likely went commando for her evening in Cannes. From there, Rihanna upped the alluring energy with PVC sandals from Manolo Blahnik. Her carry-all of the evening was Alaïa’s Le Teckel Bag, which tapped into the celeb-favorite east-west trend. The purse’s gold hardware complemented RiRi’s timeless watch and stud earrings.

Best Image / BACKGRID

According to her latest looks, torso cutouts are a pregnancy-friendly favorite of Rihanna’s this time around. At the Highest 2 Lowest premiere, the icon supported her boyfriend (who acts in the Denzel Washington-led film) in custom Alaïa — one of her favorite ateliers on and off the red carpet. Once again, her stomach was on full display with not one, but two stomach cutouts. Each slash was secured with knots — a motif spotlighted in the label’s Fall 2025 show (specifically, Look 24). The bright blue monochrome stretched to her Amina Muaddi sandals and diamonds from Boucheron — one of the Cannes Film Festival’s luxurious sponsors.

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

All this to say? It’s only a matter of time before RiRi goes the cutout route again. So, stay tuned to TZR for more as her maternity-wear rotation continues.