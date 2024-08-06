Just when you think Rihanna’s tried every imaginable beauty choice under the sun, she finds a new way to innovate. More than any other outlet, there’s just something about Rih’s magazine cover appearances that yield her most exciting looks ever. Maybe it’s the energy naturally amplified by so many creatives in one room, but a Bad Gal-graced photoshoot never disappoints. Her latest cover spot for Perfect Magazine might be one of her coolest of all time, too. Rihanna’s crystal eyebrows, a swirling, intricate gemstone design, is the focal point of several shots, angled right over her smoky, intense eyeliner. The entire effect is pure, classic Rihanna — it’s sultry, it’s sensual, and it’s completely unlike anything even her most A-list peers are trying.

Rih’s collaborations with Perfect are always a sight to behold, especially in the beauty department. Earlier this summer, she partnered with the magazine for a cover featuring an extreme, exaggerated take on skinny brows, pairing them with bleached, ‘80s-style spiked hair. This go-around, she seemed to lean into the viral “mob wife” trend with a fur coat, plateful of spaghetti, and thick French tip nails that would make Carmela Soprano weep with pride. It’s her baroque crystal brows featured in several of the shots, though, that are really eye-grabbing.

Rather than simply following the curve of her actual eyebrows — or a natural shape in general — with some carefully-placed jewels, Rih’s look is an almost vine-like design placed over her concealed, camouflaged brows by makeup artist Yadim Carranza. It’s that decorative, drastic approach that helps makes the look so exciting — think of how endless the creative possibilities are if true eyebrow designs take off. As everyone knows, Rihanna is one of maybe three people on the planet who could make something so editorial hit the mainstream.

Naturally, the entire shoot was styled using both Fenty Beauty makeup products and her new Fenty Hair line. Between the release of these new covers and her trip down to Barbados for Carnival season, just pray Rihanna’s not feeling so creatively fulfilled that she doesn’t want to get back in the recording booth.