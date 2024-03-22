Whenever an A-lister promotes their next project, most of the sartorial attention goes straight to their red-carpet looks — perhaps putting the more under-the-radar numbers on the back burner. However, Regina King’s press tour style for her upcoming Netflix movie, Shirley, proves that every outfit, no matter how laidback it may seem, deserves applause. Take King’s latest look, for example. Even though she was just walking from her SUV into the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio in L.A., the fashion muse still managed to serve a lewk via low-waisted jeans and a distressed Louis Vuitton cropped sweater. And believe it or not, that wasn’t even her official talk show-ready ensemble.

On March 21, a few hours before filming her Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview, King arrived at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood looking effortlessly chic in the aforementioned co-ord. On top, she styled an ultra-frayed white and gray knit sweater sourced from the Louis Vuitton Resort 2023 collection. The Oscar-winning actor swapped the matching capri trousers seen on the runway with a pair of baggy light-wash jeans, which gave the overall ‘fit a more L.A. cool-girl flair. Leaning into the off-duty vibes even more, King slipped on a black pair of Valentino Garavani Rockstud Pointed-Toe Mules, embellished with the atelier’s signature gold stud at the shoe’s tip. Her carry-all of the day was the Louis Vuitton Coussin PM, a pillow-like silver crossbody bag complete with a monogrammed cream shoulder strap, instead of the included top-handle gold chain. She rounded out her pre-show moment with silver bamboo-esque hoop earrings and a few chunky mismatched rings.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Once it was time for her interview, King swapped her casual separates for an ivory mini dress courtesy of Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini Spring/Summer 2024. Her second look of the day featured a plunging neckline, striking shoulders, elegant draping on the bodice, and sleek ruching toward the hem. While chatting with Kimmel, King’s pointy brown pumps and diamond hoop earrings shined and added just the right amount of glitz to her final ‘fit.

If you haven’t watched Shirley yet, take this as your sign to queue up the drama on Netflix ASAP. And for those who’ve already tuned in (it dropped on March 15), why not channel King’s latest look with the curated edit below?