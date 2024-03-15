As soon as Kaia Gerber popped up in ALAÏA’s Spring 2023 campaign last January, we knew the fashion muse was bound to deliver some applause-worthy looks courtesy of the atelier. In March 2023, Gerber posed for i-D Magazine in a mesh bodysuit and tiered midi skirt from the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Later that fall, she looked effortlessly chic in an all-black mini skirt co-ord, which she chose for a Planet OMEGA cocktail soirée in Nov. 2023. And according to the fresh-off-the-runway turquoise mini dress she just wore to the world premiere of her new Apple TV+ series, Palm Royale, Gerber’s ALAÏA streak is enduring into 2024.

On the evening of March 14, Gerber made her grand entrance at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills dressed in a top-notch look befitting of her character, Mitzi, an aspiring model in the late 1960s. The model stunned in the aforementioned asymmetrical mini sourced from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection, which featured an elegant mock neck, a one-sleeve accent, and glamorous draping which began at the bodice and wrapped around her entire silhouette. Underneath peeped a leather fringe belt paired with a corset bodice in a slightly deeper blue shade. On the runway, the model accessorized with chunky silver bangle bracelets, but Gerber opted out of any eye-catching jewels, accessorizing only with white ‘60s-inspired pumps (also from ALAÏA).

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While Gerber walked the red carpet alone, the star had plenty of support on her special night as her entire family was also in attendance. Her dad, Rande Gerber, along with brother, Presley, and of course, her mom, Cindy Crawford walked the carpet in an assortment of all-black ensembles. Crawford embraced her signature style in a noir blouse coupled with a coordinating leather midi skirt. On the accessories front, the supermodel carried a metallic gold clutch and donned open-toe strappy sandals to round out her OOTN.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While we, unfortunately, have to wait until March 20 to tune into the first episode of Palm Royale, on the bright side, this gives Gerber the chance to serve up some more stellar press outfits before it drops, so be sure to keep an eye out. In the meantime, channel Gerber’s latest look with the curated edit below.