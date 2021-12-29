Reese Witherspoon Is Officially On Board With This Grandmillennial-Approved Material

Reese Witherspoon’s homes are a pretty classic example of grandmillennial style: She’s got the wallpaper, the fringe, the bright colors, and the gingham, all mixed in with modern touches. But over the holidays, the Hello Sunshine founder settled her status as an arbiter of the aesthetic with one of her most grandmillennial pieces yet — Witherspoon’s pair of wicker lamps, aka the epitome of the updated grandma-chic look.

The Legally Blonde alum shared photos of the duo over the holidays, posting a series of family pictures with the wooden lamps peeking out from behind her bright blue couch. And while they’re a subtle addition to her colorful space, they’re worth a closer look.

That’s in part because wicker is one of the defining details of grandmillennial style, an interiors trend that’s gained major momentum in the past few years (and is only predicted to grow, according to designers). “A grandmillennial space invites you in; it exudes a sense of comfort and warmth brought to life through the mix of natural materials such as wicker, rattan, and wood paired with the beautiful organic texture of tassels, ruffles and pleated skirts,” Roxy Te Owens, founder of furniture brand Society Social, told CNN earlier in 2021.

Outside of that, wicker’s been seeing a revival on its own. Danielle Fennoy of Revamp Interior Design told Apartment Therapy in 2020 that the material was starting to see a comeback, but in a more contemporary way than its past counterparts. Ryann Miller echoed this for Emily Henderson’s blog this past summer, noting all the new and exciting ways wicker is being used in the home. (Wicker sculptures, walls, and planters were among them.)

Clearly, there are myriad reasons to include wicker in your home at the moment — but Witherspoon’s Grandmillennial-inspired use of it alone is enough to convince us to give it a try. Get on board with the trend yourself by shopping the wicker decor pieces, ahead.

