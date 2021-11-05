(Celebrity)

The Best Celebrity Wallpaper Inspo, From Selena Gomez’s Florals To Drew Barrymore’s Mixed Prints

Kiss paint goodbye.

By Anna Buckman
Selena Gomez / Instagram
Kate Hudson’s bathroom is basically the gold standard for wallpaper inspo. The star used it as a dramatic way to frame her tub, letting the dark florals help the bright spot pop even more.Kate Hudson / Instagram
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley managed to take a busy print and make it look elegantly minimalist in her serene home. Her secret? Choosing a small-scale pattern with soft pastels so it practically blends into the background.Rosie Huntington-Whiteley / Instagram

