This Christie Brinkley-Inspired Decor Idea Will Steal The Show At Every Outdoor Party

Decorating for a party is an art form in and of itself; it takes creativity and ingenuity, not to mention some serious planning. And decorating for an outdoor party? Well, even more so. Not only do you need to consider the elements, but it’s also nice to integrate the details with their surroundings — after all, you don’t want your tablescape to look totally out of place next to your backyard or pool. That said, there’s no reason to panic or hire a party planner just for one night. Instead, just check out the outdoor party decor ideas from celebrities that TZR has rounded up, ahead.

Of course, there’s no doubt that many of these stars have had professional help in their setups, since most of them have endless access to resources and money that the rest of us don’t. However, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to glean from their past event endeavors. In fact, far from it: There’s a wealth of inspiration and lessons to learn from the outdoor parties celebs have shared that even those on the strictest budgets can copy in some capacity. Here, a few favorites.

Monochromatic Color Scheme

Take your outdoor event from backyard BBQ to chic garden party by giving it a distinct, focused color scheme. By using various shades of one hue, à la Molly Sims, you’ll immediately elevate the look — and if you pick a playful color, you’ll also add a touch of sophisticated fun.

Candle Overload

It’s hard to imagine an outdoor party with better vibes than one with loads of candles lit under the stars. Don’t just place them on your tables, though — take notes from party queen Khloé Kardashian and scatter them everywhere, from the pool to the dessert table and any other surface you can imagine.

Tree Adornments

Outdoor parties provide an opportunity to weave your decor into the natural surroundings, and there are few better ways to do that than tree adornments. Make it a seamless transition from your seating area to the garden by hanging items such as small lanterns, wind chimes, or flower-shaped string lights.

A Photo Wall

It’s not a true party without some great group pictures, so make them stand out even more by setting up a statement wall backdrop. A nature-inspired option like Gabrielle Union’s will enhance a garden-party feel, while a more glamorous version like a metallic curtain will provide an unexpected juxtaposition.

Paired Picnic Tables

Instead of one fancy dining table, lean into the outdoor vibes and throw it back to childhood and camping days with a row of picnic tables. The choice will give your party a more relaxed, comfortable feel — and if they’re covered in bright colors like Christie Brinkley’s, they’ll also add a playful, festive touch.

Nature As Dinnerware

A tablescape is one of the most important parts of dinner party decor, and that includes outdoor events. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make your table one with nature as well; follow Oprah’s lead and incorporate serveware and dishware that’s reminiscent of the surroundings, such as her coconut bowls.