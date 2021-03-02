(Celebrity)

10 Celebrity Book Clubs To Follow Right Now

Your March read awaits.

By Bianca Rodriguez
@reesesbookclub

Oprah's Book Club by Oprah Winfrey

Winfrey's book club was first introduced as a segment on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996 and it has become a well-known extension of her brand. For those who have Apple TV+, tune into Winfrey's chat on that month's book club pick with its author.@oprahsbookclub

Belletrist by Emma Roberts

Roberts, along with friend Karah Preiss, founded Belletrist in 2017. Besides selecting cool women-authored books, the club highlights amazing indie bookstores in the U.S. to support, where you can buy the book of the month with the club's discount.@belletrist

