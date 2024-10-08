With over 1,200 stores nationwide and an equally impressive online selection, it’s no surprise that Marshalls has become a household name on the fashion front. And now, nearly 70 years after its first location opened in Massachusetts, the storied brand is giving back to its loyal shoppers. For the second year in a row, Marshalls is continuing its partnership with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and spearheading the new Good Stuff Accelerator Program, which supplies women with expert guidance, coaching, and community to help them achieve their ideal lives and dreams. At the Chicago edition of the Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club, TZR sat down with Chopra Jonas to learn more about the for-women, from-women initiative.

From now until October 31, Marshalls devotees can apply for the Good Stuff Accelerator Program to unlock the “good stuff” in their lives and bring their personal vision boards for the future to life. Starting in December 2024 and continuing for a year, the chosen 40 will receive access to live virtual workshops with expert role models like Chopra Jonas, monthly peer coaching sessions, a membership for career and personal growth platform Luminary, and a one-time grant of $5,000.

Whether you want to grow personally, professionally, or both, this customized curriculum will give you the tools to achieve your goals. “I feel like a lot of [people], especially women, let their dreams go by because they don’t know what their next goal is,” Chopra Jonas told TZR in an exclusive interview. “I know how daunting having dreams can be, but to be able to have an actual tangible resource that can give you access to the possibilities of what your dreams can be, that's such a big deal.” According to Chopra Jonas, the women accepted into the Good Stuff Accelerator Program will connect with “people that can help be the resource to achieve your dreams,” she said.

Courtesy of Zoe Rain

The need for this motivational program was proven by a recent Marshalls survey of 2,000 women. The survey measured the areas women lack access to, how women define their ideal lives, and the challenges women face on their journey to meet their personal and professional goals, Marshalls confirmed via press release. “At least 32% of women surveyed feel like they can't find the resources they need to get more out of their lives and 34% say they don’t even know where to begin,” the brand said on the program’s website. And so, the Good Stuff Accelerator Program was born.

Alongside the questionnaire, the Good Stuff Accelerator Program expands off the success of the Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club, which just celebrated its third event in less than a year on October 5. At the all-day meet-up in Chicago, women connected with a diverse group of experts, including Chopra Jonas — who led a motivational discussion as one of the keynote speakers. Before taking the Marshalls stage, the Quantico star shared her excitement about the panel, saying, “I'm really excited to — on a woman to woman level — just talk about the glass ceiling, talk about fears, because every woman has come across a few in our lives, whether it's in your home, at work, everybody has a glass ceiling already decided for you.”

With the kickoff of the Good Stuff Accelerator Program just two months away, stay tuned to TZR for updates on the Chopra Jonas-led project.