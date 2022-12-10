No, it’s not your imagination: Suddenly it seems that every brand is doing a special ski capsule collection, be it a major luxury player (see Khaite, Dior, and Gucci), or a contemporary fashion girl favorite (Guest In Residence and LoveShackFancy). And that’s not even counting the sudden influx of innovative winter sport-focused labels, like Shoreditch Ski Club and Halfdays, as well as heritage mainstays like Fusalp and Moncler. The wealth of options out there right now are incredibly enticing, and make a compelling case for taking to the slopes — or at least, you know, wearing a cute ski outfit at the lodge.

I personally did both recently for the first time in about 20 years (!), and found way more fun options out there now then as a suburban middle-schooler in the ‘90s. Puffers in every color (and print) you can imagine? Check. Snow pants with a kicky retro flare? Check. Cozy knitted layers I’ll wear well beyond my aprés-ski moment? Check, check, and check if you count the thermal, thin ribbed turtleneck, and chunky cardigan I’m wearing together. I’m already plotting my next moment on the mountains just so I can buy things for it. Ahead, see and shop the looks inspiring me right now.

Classic Black

As with most any occasion in life, you can’t go wrong with wearing all black. For skiing, I particularly enjoy accenting the palette with hints of optic white and red — it really stands out against a snowy background should you be angling for a photo op.

Pretty In Pastel

Who says snow gear needs to be aggressively sporty? If you’re the kind of skier with a closet of swishy skirts and embroidered sweaters IRL, opt for a matching jacket and pants set with soft lavender and blush swirls.

Rad Red

Even the simplest jacket and bibs set reads as a statement in five alarm red. I’d definitely wear this jacket outside of a ski getaway to amp up all my jeans and sweater pairings.

Bond Girl Vibes

Few things read more bad*ss than a tight, curve-hugging cat suit — except, you know, wearing one while you shred down a mountain. For full impact, pair it with a sleek helmet (and a slo-mo video of you taking it off to shake out your perfectly blown-out hair).

Après-Ski Chic

If you’re one of those people who enjoys cozying up at the lodge with hot cider more than actually skiing (hi, hello — me, too!) then be sure to zero in on chic layers you can pile on and peel off as needed. These versatile styles will work wonderfully for the rest of your cold weather wardrobe, too.

Fun With Florals

ICYMI: Florals for winter are definitely a thing! And if you want to go all in on the look, there’s no better way to do it than with an über-girly parka and base layers in a dainty garden motif.