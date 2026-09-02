When it comes to what’s trending in accessories, the pendulum always swings around — even to pieces found in your grandma’s closet. Case in point: fall’s return of the structured kisslock handbag, notably popularized throughout the 1950s and ‘60s. The style revival first made waves last year when Coach’s oversized iteration went viral and sold out on multiple occasions. Though it debuted on the brand’s Spring 2025 runway, the silhouette needed time to find its footing before having a big comeback. Fast forward to last season, and Coach’s Fall 2026 show was filled with kisslock bags, and the style has spread to numerous brands since.

Today, the vintage detail is new and familiar territory for many designers. Patricia Nash has featured kisslock bags in her bohemian collections for years, while Marc Jacobs’ new double-clasped carryall winks at his beloved doll aesthetics and late 2000s Stam bag. Labels including Jacquemus, Brandon Maxwell, and Kurt Geiger have also revamped the style with a wide range of colors, sizes, and textures to update the archival look. Fashion has also shifted towards a posh energy akin to uptown socialites. Nearly 20 years ago, the same thing happened when slouchy satchels from the late 2000s went “out” in favor of structured totes and duffles a few years later (we’re looking at you, Gucci Boston and Celine Phantom).

If you’re wondering how to style a kisslock bag, just see how it’s been worn onscreen. Sixties-set movies and TV shows like Mad Men, Mother’s Instinct, and The Help feature structured bags with colorful separates and matching pumps. Fast-forward to the 2010s-set Girls, and the accessory was worn with peacoats, abstract prints, and cap-sleeved tops. The handbag’s revival makes perfect sense, given how Fall 2026’s ladylike coats, polka dots, and preppy shoes nodded to both of those time periods on the runway. Likewise, the bag can fit into casual everyday outfits or a more formal eveningwear ensemble.

History often repeats itself in fashion, and the kisslock’s return is just another example. Enjoy a blast from the past with TZR’s favorite kisslock bag picks below.

Coach Kisslock Frame Bag 27 $650 See On Coach This Coach style started it all. Sling it over your shoulder as a spacious day-to-night bag, or unclip the handle to create a playfully large clutch.

Patricia Nash Serafina Large Frame Bag $369 See On Patricia Nash This soft suede version’s rose-shaped clasp adds a romantic detail to any look and easily pairs with Fall 2026’s fringe jacket and slouchy denim trends.

Kurt Geiger London Kensington Frame Bag $278 See On Kurt Geiger This horizontal style can be worn as a daytime or evening bag and also comes in classic black and bright green shades.

Dolce Vita Ambriaa Shoulder Bag $188 See On Dolce Vita You don’t have to break the bank to embrace the vintage-style trend — take it for a test drive with this Dolce Vita suede style.

Marc Jacobs Wave Kisslock Bag $458 See On Marc Jacobs As one of the original kisslock connoisseurs, Marc Jacobs put his own take on the bag trend. The designer’s latest whimsical bag has two kisslock clasps for extra storage, plus a removable crossbody strap and chic top handle.

Jacquemus Le Berlingot Croc Embossed Leather Frame Shoulder Bag $1,490 See On Nordstrom This reptile-embossed Jacquemus style is a particularly modern take on the kisslock bag. Mixed-shape clasps and two-toned hardware give the trend a sleek edge.

Vivienne Westwood Granny Frame Purse $420 See On Vivienne Westwood Leave it to Vivienne Westwood to perfect the kisslock trend’s archival details. This bag’s thin clasp and gathered base are perfectly punk and look straight out of the 1950s.

Jemma Jojo Petite $298 See On Jemma Looking for a pop of color in your accessories? This satin green fabric offers a vibrant-yet-neutral, rich shade of green.

Weekend Max Mara XXL Leather Pasticcino Bag $945 See On Max Mara This supersized bag is made from buttery leather. Its rich tobacco-brown hue and burnished gold metal trim are perfect for carrying all of your fall essentials.