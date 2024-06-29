We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
As someone who was lucky enough to come of age at the turn of the millennia, I am truly reveling in all the fashion nostalgia inspired by those golden years. I’m happy to report I’m indulging in most that have traversed my TikTok FYP — jelly sandals, bubble skirts, et al. The latest to bring me joy is the triumphant return of the slogan tee.
As many recall, this cheeky fashion item was widely embraced in the early aughts by It girls the likes of Britney Spears (with her legendary “Dump Him” tee), Drew Barrymore (who famously wore a top that read “My Boyfriend Is Out Of Town” with leather pants to the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle premiere), and of course the original influencer herself Paris Hilton (we all know where we were when she donned that “Stop Being Desperate” tank).
The messaging of these silly slogans, which ranged from cryptic to deprecating, was often dissected to no end by the public, especially since this was a pre-Instagram era when access to celebrities was considerably limited. I imagine A-listers and strategic PR professionals leveraged these outfits and moments to create some buzz and conversation. And, it worked like a charm as these tees now dwell infamously in the zeitgeist and in my heart.