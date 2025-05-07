With motherhood, a best-selling fragrance collection, a thriving music career, and so much more currently under her belt, it’s safe to say that Paris Hilton is one of the best multitaskers in the business. What’s even more impressive is how easy she makes it look. More than 25 years after first stepping into the spotlight, the entrepreneur/entertainer/advocate is as fresh-faced as ever, and now the secret to how she maintains her youthful glow through it all can be yours, too. Hilton just launched Parívie, a line of skin care she co-created with Alexandra Marsh (plus a ton of support from her mom, Kathy, and sister, Nicky) with the goal of helping those who have a similarly hectic schedule.

Of course, you may not exactly have the kind of jet-setting life Hilton does, but this 6-product collection, packed with innovative, AI-created ingredients, was designed to help fight skin’s biggest stressors — so it can work for you, too. The hero here is inPHinite Youth™ Technology, a bioactive complex developed exclusively for Parívie that combines peptides, antioxidants, and probiotics to strengthen and protect your skin barrier. All the products come packaged in a way that honors the “BBA” singer’s iconic aesthetic: They’re pink, feature her signature star, and have names that give a nod to her best-known catch phrases, like That's Radiant (a daily cleanser) and That’s Restored (an overnight moisturizing cream).

Courtesy of Parívie

Beauty enthusiasts know that Hilton credits her ageless appearance to her in-home “Sliving Spa”, filled with hi-tech tools that brighten, tighten, and generally keep her skin looking like she isn’t constantly on-the-go. And it’s exactly that kind of passion for skin care that led her to her latest endeavor. “I am a pro at making products and skin care is something that I have been obsessed with since I was a little girl,” she exclusively tells TZR. “My mom taught me everything about her 10 step skin care routine, starting at eight. So, ever since then, I've just been obsessed with finding the best products around the world.”

Hilton admits that choosing a favorite from the line is impossible, but there is one she’s especially enthusiastic for you to try: That's Tight Plumping Vitality Serum, which she says is the “Benjamin Button secret.” “It reduces fine lines, it fights the effects of blue light, and brightens the skin, tightens, firms,” she explains. “So it's really a multitasker, just like me.” And it’s bound to benefit many other modern women, too.

Parívie’s exclusive pre-sale set is available starting May 7 on the brand’s website, and the complete collection (which ranges from $38 to $125) lands on May 19. And while this may be Hilton’s brand new baby, her actual little ones still drive every move she makes — including this one. She says, “For me, the most important thing is just the face that my kids see all the time, which is me, makeup-free, natural.”