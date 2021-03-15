Paris Hilton Leaves Behind Her Tracksuit-Wearing Days In Lanvin's New Campaign

Paris Hilton's glittery it-Girl legacy from the early '00s has never once lost its shine, and if you listen closely, a resounding, "that's hot!", can still be heard echoing throughout the cultural zeitgeist. Recently, however, Hilton has been presenting another side of herself: one that’s more vulnerable, softer, and more candid. Starring in Lavin’s Spring/Summer 2021 campaign, Hilton leaves behind all traces of her bedazzled persona from the early aughts in favor of a pared down, natural elegance in 2021. The multi-hyphenate swapped her hot pink velour tracksuits for flowing silhouettes, romantic silks, and delicate jewels in the ads.

Photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot captured the almost unrecognizable Hilton for Lanvin's latest campaign. In a press statement from the French luxury house, Lanvin's Creative Director Bruno Sialelli cites vintage portraits of women from New York City's social scene in the ‘50s — who were referred to at the time as “swans” — as inspiration. Sialelli posits influencers as modern-day swans and tapped Hilton for the campaign thanks to her extensive experience at the helm of cultural persuasion. “As the originator of the influencer movement and the idea of 'famous for being famous,' I wanted to show the world how far she has come in the industry that she created," said Sialelli. "She is quite known for her long blonde hair and glimmery style, and we wanted to shed light on her ability to transform – much like a swan."

Courtesy of Paris Hilton x LANVIN

Transcendent moments from the campaign include the heiress sporting tortoiseshell sunnies with a sharp chestnut-colored leather jacket and her twirling in a tiered silk gown with a diamond bodice — an ensemble that honors the work of the French house's founder, Jeanne Lanvin. Other standout looks include a blush sequined dress with balloon sleeves and a bedazzled cap-sleeve gown with hanging beaded details.

Courtesy of Paris Hilton x LANVIN

Hilton, who recently announced her engagement to venture capitalist Carter Reum, is excited to share this unseen version of herself with the world. "Before, most people only knew Paris Hilton the character. I really believe that this campaign is another step towards letting people know that I'm not just what they thought, but I actually am a vulnerable person — and I do have that soft side," she shared in an interview with British Vogue. With the new Hilton-centric campaign comes a shoppable collection, titled Yu Garden, from Lanvin as well. Shop items from Lanvin’s latest spring drop, like their padded Sugar Bags, two-toned wrap dresses, and leather ballet flats, below.

