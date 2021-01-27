If you're the type of person to change up your hair color with the seasons, then you know the age-old adage: darker for winter, lighter for summer. This proverbial wisdom has been passed down for years — but sometimes, it pays off to break the rules. On Jan. 16, actor Jennifer Aniston debuted blonde hair via Instagram, a stark departure from her previous honey brunette color. And just in case you weren't sure this was a new look for The Morning Show star, then hairstylist Chris McMillan being right next to her should be enough proof.

"Aaand, we’re back," Aniston captioned the post, which shows off platinum face-framing highlights styled through loose, golden curls. Aniston's trademark layers are still there, as well; a few shorter, chin-length sections are flipped out, adding another layer of dimension to the chic blonde style. These laid-back layers allow her darker color — blended expertly at the root and lower near her neck — mingle right in with the summery shade.

It's not the first time Aniston has gone this blonde, either. She posted a snapshot on Instagram back in June showing off buttery blonde highlights streaked through her crown. If this return to a similar look is any indicator, it looks like blonde Aniston is here to stay.

Hair inspiration aside, fans can only hope for one thing from here — that either Aniston or McMillan will share which products they use to maintain her blonde hair. Since, as any blonde will tell you, it isn't the easiest shade to keep bright and light. Until then, you can always shop some fan favorites instead. Below, a few hair care products specifically formulated to keep your blonde happy, glossy, and brass-free.

