In the early days of Pamela Anderson’s career, she became synonymous with a “no rules” approach to fashion. Whether she was on or off the red carpet, the icon almost always went a risqué route with her outfits. The Baywatch alum was especially fond of sheer styles — fans still aren’t over her transparent turtleneck dress at the 1997 American Music Awards. However, ever since Anderson’s aesthetic took a minimalist turn in 2023, she’s steered clear of see-through attire. Until now, that is. On Feb. 19, Anderson donned a semi-sheer tulle skirt from Dior, which blended her two contrasting eras in an effortlessly chic way.

Just a few days before the 2025 SAG Awards, where she’ll compete for the “Best Actress” accolade, Anderson was snapped by the paparazzi outside the Hôtel Costes in Paris. While en route to another promo-related event for her nominated film, The Last Showgirl, Anderson showcased her head-to-toe Dior designs, starting with the aforementioned skirt. Designed by creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, the top layer of the cream-colored skirt was entirely sheer. It also featured a wide waistband, slim pleats, and a subtle polka-dot pattern. The tulle was attached to a more opaque slip underneath. Always on board for a monochromatic moment, Anderson paired her off-white midi with a matching turtleneck, also from the French atelier. Then, for extra warmth, she slipped on semi-sheer black tights, which looked luxe alongside her pointy pumps, courtesy of — you guessed it — Dior Fall 2024. If you look closely enough, you’ll see each heel was pierced with a pearl earring. In true Anderson form, she skipped jewelry, and instead completed her co-ord with the Saint Laurent Sac de Jour top-handle bag in black.

(+) BACKGRID (+) BACKGRID INFO 1/2

The best part about Anderson’s latest enviable? Most of her exact pieces are still available to shop. Shop the A-lister’s street style set via the curated edit below.