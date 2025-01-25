In Hollywood, it’s rare for a celebrity to maintain style icon status across multiple generations — nonetheless different aesthetics. But Pamela Anderson has. Throughout her four decades of fame, Anderson (who famously styles herself) has evolved from bold bombshell to minimalistic muse — both on and off the red carpet. Even though much of her closet has changed (she’s swapped corsets for comfortable co-ords) one thing’s stayed the same: the Baywatch star’s wardrobe has always made headlines.

Anderson first found fame in 1990, when Playboy named her the Playmate of the Month. In the early ‘90s, she was frequently spotted at the Playboy Mansion in California wearing body-hugging midi dresses aplenty. Once she was cast in Baywatch in ‘92, the Golden Globe nominee embraced her sultry side in micro-mini skirts, plunging corsets, and sheer styles. All of these went on to become her signatures in the ‘90s and 2000s. One of her most iconic ‘fits? The strapless Barbwire-inspired leather corset and leggings she wore to the 1995 Cannes Film Festival. As it turns out, the actor put it together last-minute. In a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Anderson said, “I just had that in my suitcase, and I had these leggings... and these boots from a Playboy shoot. I put it together, and I just kind of showed up to Cannes in costume. But no one planned that.”

(+) Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images (+) Eric Robert/Sygma/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Fast forward to another unforgettable look: The corset-clad combo she wore to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards (you know the one). All eyes were on Anderson in an off-the-shoulder white corset tucked into rhinestone-embellished leggings. The pièce de résistance was her oversized fur-covered baby pink hat. This ensemble is so legendary that Beyoncé copied it in a Cowboy Carter music video.

Sonia Moskowitz/Archive Photos/Getty Images

When Anderson’s documentary, Pamela Anderson, A Love Story hit Netflix in 2023, she revealed a more toned down side that was symbolic to the more intentional and self-focused life she’s embracing these days. “I started to feel like I was dressing for other people, whether that was husbands or just for the rest of the world and how they perceived me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in Aug. 2024. “I really felt the trappings of dressing for others, and I had got to an age — or maybe just a moment in my life — where I started looking back at my journey, reflecting on what I was wearing and why.” After this realization, she welcomed a more understated aesthetic — one that’s shined this award season. Most recently, at the 2025 Golden Globes, she walked the carpet makeup-less in a timeless black Oscar de la Renta gown.

(+) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images (+) Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

And with her first Academy Awards on the horizon, she’s expected to stay true to her relaxed rebrand. So, before The Last Showgirl star makes her Oscars debut, keep scrolling for her entire style evolution.

Playboy Mansion, 1991

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

At the Playmate of the Year Celebration, the guest of honor looked divine in an embroidered floral mini dress in various shades of purple.

Elton John’s Academy Awards Viewing Party, 1993

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Before heading into Elton John’s Academy Awards Viewing Party, Anderson was all smiles in a timeless off-the-shoulder navy blue gown with matching slingback heels.

Australia Music Awards Party, 1994

Patrick Riviere/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In a long-sleeve corset and a velvet mini skirt dubbed “pirate princess,” Anderson stole the show at the Australian Music Awards party.

Cannes Film Festival, 1995

Eric Robert/Sygma/Getty Images

Little did Anderson know that this enviable ensemble, complete with a plunging corset, leggings, and knee-high boots, would still be famous 29 years later.

American Music Awards, 1997

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Hand-in-hand with her then-husband, Tommy Lee, Anderson made waves in a semi-sheer turtleneck dress and the world’s largest top hat.

MTV Video Music Awards, 1999

Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

All eyes were on Anderson in a plunging white corset tucked into bedazzled sequin pants. Her baby pink fur hat was especially striking.

American Music Awards, 2002

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Anderson looked ready to party in this rhinestone-covered two-piece, which featured a cropped halter-neck and a low-waisted wrap skirt.

MTV Video Music Awards, 2003

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Always on board for a barely-there mini skirt, Anderson stayed true to her signature aesthetic in a strapless crop top, a leather mini, and a grungy choker necklace.

25th Anniversary Gala For PETA, 2005

Christopher Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In honor of the 25th annual PETA and Humanitarian Awards Gala, the honorary director took the stage in a partially undone button-down, flared trousers, and a matching vest.

Golden Globes, 2006

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

At her first Golden Globes, Anderson channeled her glamorous side in a black-and-white gown.

X Games 3D: The Movie Premiere, 2009

Mark Sullivan/WireImage/Getty Images

Anderson styled this graphic white T-shirt as a dress alongside dramatic aviator sunglasses, a leather carry-all, and strappy pumps.

Spearmint Rhino Club, 2011

Sylvia Linares/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If you look closely, you’ll see Anderson’s strapless metallic midi dress is actually topped with a multi-color leopard print.

Last Chance For Animals Benefit Gala, 2015

Paul Archuleta/WireImage/Getty Images

The advocate made her grand entrance at the Animals Benefit Gala in a gorgeous white gown.

The Fashion Awards, 2017

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Minutes before presenting the womenswear Designer of the Year award to winner Michael Halpern, Anderson delivered her step-and-repeat in a sequin-covered black gown. The thigh-high slit showcased her pointy leather pumps.

Paris Fashion Week, 2019

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Anderson’s one-shoulder ivory gown at PFW was decorated with a slightly reflective pearlescent sheen.

Visit To Her Broadway Billboard, 2022

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Before making her Broadway debut in Chicago, Anderson visited her billboard for the show in an elongated black gown finished with lots of texture.

Pamela, A Love Story Premiere, 2023

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment

At the premiere of her documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, Anderson gave off Baywatch vibes in a sleek floor-length red dress by Naeem Khan.

The Row Runway Show, 2023

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

As soon as Anderson arrived at the The Row presentation makeup-less, this menswear-inspired moment went viral online.

Isabel Marant Runway Show, 2023

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The next day, she continued her minimalist streak at the Isabel Marant show in a bright yellow sheath dress from — you guessed it — Isabel Marant.

Met Gala, 2024

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Believe it or not, Anderson didn’t attend the Met Gala until 2024. For her first Met Ball, she stunned in a nude off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta design.

The Last Showgirl Premiere, 2024

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment

Anderson’s devoted fanbase couldn’t get enough of this baby pink midi dress and matching shawl from Oscar de la Renta.

Glamour Women Of The Year, 2024

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment

One of Glamour’s Women of the Year walked the carpet in an Art Nouveau-inspired, mint green gown from Oscar de la Renta, complete with an elongated cape.

Academy Museum Gala, 2024

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Anderson’s off-the-shoulder black gown from The Row was effortlessly elegant.

The Gotham Awards, 2024

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Anderson’s Oscar de la Renta stretch continued at the Gotham Awards in a strapless gold gown. Once she turned around, she revealed the skirt’s dramatic bustle train.

SAG-AFTRA Screening Of The Last Showgirl, 2024

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

This tan midi dress from The Row felt especially winter-ready thanks to its thick, wool finish.

Golden Globes, 2025

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This satin Oscar de la Renta dress and coordinating opera gloves earned Anderson a spot on numerous best-dressed lists.

Out In NYC, 2025

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Recently, Anderson has dominated the street style scene. A fan-favorite ‘fit? This monochromatic navy blue moment. She coupled an asymmetrical blouse with a matching top coat and similar high-waisted trousers.