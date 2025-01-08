Pamela Anderson’s press tour for The Last Showgirl began in September — five months before the drama hit theaters on Jan. 8. Throughout her lengthy promo trail, the fashion muse has continuously outdone herself on the red carpet fashion front. Fans still aren’t over the gold Oscar de la Renta gown she wore at the 2024 Gotham Awards in December. However, Anderson has noticeably kept her street style moments for The Last Showgirl to a minimum. Until now, that is. On Jan. 7, Anderson donned not one, but three different promo-related ‘fits, starting with a monochromatic navy blue set.

Hours before her feature film made its nationwide debut, Anderson was snapped by the paparazzi around New York’s Hudson Square neighborhood. Similar to her red carpet rotation, she continued her minimalism streak in the aforementioned one-color co-ord — presumably curated by herself instead of a stylist. The Baywatch alum started her initial OOTD with a flowy long-sleeve blouse tucked into matching high-waisted trousers. She secured the blue bottoms with a slim dark brown belt. Then, Anderson braced for the NYC chill with an oversized peacoat in a slightly darker indigo shade. The icon opted out of any jewelry, which ensured all eyes were on her sleek accessories: black leather gloves and complementary pumps.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

A few hours later, Anderson popped up again — this time outside SoHo House, wearing a different ensemble, no less. For a private screening of The Last Showgirl, the A-lister got her hands on a textured two-piece direct from Tory Burch Resort 2025. For her second look of the day, Anderson chose an elongated coat buttoned up to the top. The topper seamlessly blended into her coordinating leggings. Chocolate brown knee-high boots completed her winter-ready outfit.

Once her pre-screening Q&A ended, Anderson sped from SoHo House to Rockefeller Center for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Marking her last appearance of the day, the Golden Globe nominee sat down with Fallon to discuss all things The Last Showgirl. She looked effortlessly chic in a black satin trench coat, which she styled as a dress. Underneath the ankle-length trench peeked semi-sheer tights and pointy pumps.

(+) TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images (+) NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images INFO 1/2

With The Last Showgirl in theaters right now, keep an eye out for more Anderson outings in the coming days. In the meantime, channel all of her navy numbers via the curated edit below.