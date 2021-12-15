Whether you go to a mega concert or intimate show to see your favorite artist, chances are you’ll come across their merchandise table. You may even be tempted to buy a T-shirt or tote bag bearing their name or logo in order to proclaim your love for them. Over time though, this beloved piece usually ends up in the back of your closet or as a sleep shirt. This wasn’t the case for Olivia Wilde and her Harry Styles tour jacket, however, as she rocked his concert merch as her everyday outerwear. In doing this, the actor proved that Styles will always be at the top of her mind.

Wilde’s favorite merch from her beau is the black satin Love On Tour jacket, given that she has worn it at least twice in public. (The actor also accompanied Styles on his tour earlier this year.) On Dec. 7, she styled the jacket with check trousers, a T-shirt, and white sneakers while running errands. Then a week later on the 14, she switched out the pants and kicks for a pair of black jeans and Chelsea boots. It’s safe to say that the outerwear is officially Wilde’s LA staple when she’s out and about. It’s not as heavy as a wool coat and feels slightly more edgy than a denim jacket. Luckily, her bomber is all black with several white details, so it’s easy to curate new looks with.

Although Wilde’s Love On Tour black bomber isn’t available to shop at the moment, there are other stylish variations of the outerwear you can scoop up. H&M offers an oversized black bomber while the one from Kimberly Goldson is decked out in sequins and fringe for a statement look. You can even wear either of these pieces with your favorite band tee or baseball merch cap, to show support for your beloved musician. Since a basic, black bomber jacket is always good to have on hand — whether it be actual merch or not — shop TZR’s favorite ones ahead.

