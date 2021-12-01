There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe latex outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.

When it comes to the red carpet, Bullock typically gravitates towards garments that have shimmering details — whether it be sequins or metallics. Thus, it made sense she wanted to dazzle and shine at her latest film premiere. Her luxe one-piece was a glittery gold and crystal-embellished creation from Stella McCartney’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. (The brand’s lineup is filled with other playful, colorful catsuits that have cutout details.) The actor looked glamorous and polished in the high-neck, long-sleeve ensemble. She took her outfit coordination a step further by carrying a matching gold clutch and wore a pair of nude pumps with crystal details. To complete the chic outfit, Bullock slipped on a sleek black blazer and rolled up the sleeves for a professional flair.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since Bullock’s catsuit is part of Stella McCartney’s yet-to-be-released summer collection, if you want to get her look, there are other colorful variations to choose from. You can opt for a hologram version with a low back from Norma Kamali or Farai London’s bold print Mai Catsuit — both are statement pieces. If you prefer a style that comes in a more neutral tone, SPRWMN’s Crop Flare Catsuit or LaQuan Smith’s mesh one-piece would be an ideal choice. The next time you need to dress up, ditch the classic dress and go for a stylish catsuit. It’s incredibly easy to style — as Bullock proved — as all you need are your go-to heels, a fashionable bag, and a blazer.

