Olivia Rodrigo is a thoroughly modern pop star, but even she likes to throw it back and indulge in some vintage moments every once in a while — most of the time, though, those retro references are from no earlier than the 1990s. That’s not the case for Rodrigo’s latest look, however. On a rare day off from her Guts World Tour, the singer-songwriter took a moment to immerse herself in local culture, and did so in the sweetest ‘50s-style hair accessory. Rodrigo’s polkadot headband might be the sort of look that predates the stars birth by a full five decades, but she wears it like a big-screen starlet straight out of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Rodrigo and her band started the Asian leg of her blockbuster tour in Thailand, the first of six stops before she heads over to Australia and, finally, South America. While in Bangkok, she stopped to take in as much Thai culture as possible, posing with two traditional dancers at a venue. Though she’s dressed in a simple white T-shirt and a black mini-skirt, it’s Rodrigo’s spotted headband that really makes her outfit a memorable one. Thick in width and seemingly made of a softer material, it’s more of a scarf-style accessory than modern, rigid headbands she’s worn several times in the past.

Depending on the material used, a soft, scarf-style headband is a great alternative to throwing your hair up during the day, too. A satin or silk piece minimizes frizz, and mitigates breakage — the way elastic-based hair ties don’t — while still keeping all that hair back and away from the face. As utilitarian and functional as it is aesthetically adorable, it’s the sort of accessory that makes you wonder how it ever faded from popularity.

Critically, the headband is also a pretty unexpected move for Rodrigo, who typically prefers a more contemporary, Gen-Z style in general. Her preferred accessories are usually firmly in the realm of sparkly hair clips, butterfly barrettes, and baby braids, but this latest look just proves she can make anything feel both fresh and personal. With the Guts Tour still ongoing, her upcoming off-duty style could include just about anything.