(Celebrity)

Olivia Rodrigo's Outfits Are Proof She's Fashion’s Next Trendsetter

A budding style icon.

By Emma Childs
@oliviarodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo wearing a black slip dress, opaque socks, and platform Mary Jane shoes.
Olivia Rodrigo not only tops the music charts — her song “Drivers License” is likely still stuck in your head — but is also a budding style icon. Tap ahead to see Rodrigo’s best outfits and her unique, Gen Z meets ‘90s grunge style.@oliviarodrigo

A Pair Of Statement Shoes

The singer channeled her inner ‘90s pop-punk diva in this tartan mini dress and multi-strapped, platform boots by Marc Jacobs.@oliviarodrigo

Tap