There’s a lot to celebrate in London right now. In addition to designers hosting their latest runway shows for fashion editors and tastemakers, the 76th British Academy Film Awards is having its own event for those in Hollywood. On Feb. 19, stars arrived to the Southbank Centre for the glitzy soirée that celebrates actors, directors, producers, technicians, and more. As everyone made their way down the red carpet, you’ll see that the fashion looks at the 2023 BAFTAs were glamorous and surprisingly colorful.

Viola Davis, who is nominated for Best Leading Actress for The Woman King, stunned in a custom glittery purple dress from Stella McCartney. Meanwhile, Florence Pugh brought the drama in an orange pleated tulle top and skirt set from Nina Ricci. It was designed by the label’s Creative Director Harris Reed, who just showed his own namesake label at London Fashion Week and he had Pugh open his show. Elsewhere, actors like Sophie Turner and Ana de Armas added their own personal style and elegance to the red carpet via looks from Louis Vuitton. (Zoom in on Turner’s look specifically — the medley of embellishments were so unexpected and cool.)

Scroll ahead to see every celebrity arrival and what they wore. Everyone brought their fashion A-game to the BAFTAs, so the looks will not disappoint.

Florence Pugh

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pugh styled her tangy-orange set from Nina Ricci with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The actor wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture number, which consisted of a mini bustier dress and a matching champagne-color stole. She wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Sophie Turner

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Turner’s custom Louis Vuitton lace dress featured various crystal embellishments. She also accessorized with earrings and rings from the house’s high jewelry collections.

Michelle Yeoh

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yeoh wore a Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018-2019 dusky pink tuxedo with tucked shoulders and batwing sleeves. She also wore Dior shoes.

Carey Mulligan

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Like Yeoh, Mulligan also wore a look from Dior. Her couture piece was crafted from black silk crepe and wool.

Ana de Armas

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

The star wore a custom Louis Vuitton pink satin dress and jewelry from the house.

Viola Davis

Mike Marsland/WireImage

The actor wore a custom ameythst-hued dress from Stella McCartney. It was handcrafted from cellulose acetate, a fabric made from wood pulp.

Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Middleton wore a flowing Alexander McQueen gown with Zara earrings.

Julianne Moore

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moore gave off old Hollywood vibes in a Saint Laurent bustier dress and white feathered jacket. She wore Bvlgari jewelry.

HoYeon Jung

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Squid Game actor shimmered in a custom gold Louis Vuitton gown and jewelry from the label.

Cynthia Erivo

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Erivo always looks impressive on the red carpet. Here, she wore a custom copper gown from Louis Vuitton, styled with a gold sequin bag from the label. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mbatha-Raw wore a custom crystal-encrusted Chantilly lace and pleated chiffon gown from Gucci.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Purple was a popular color on the red carpet as Turner-Smith also opted for this shade. She wore a crystal-embroidered and lace appliqué gown from Gucci.

Nicola Coughlan

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Bridgerton actor played it sweet in Valentino.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The model wore an alluring black dress from Alaïa.

Cate Blanchett

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Blanchett rewore a black silk dress from John Galliano for Maison Margiela. She initially rocked this look to the 87th Academy Awards back in 2015. The actor accessorized with various jewelry from Louis Vuitton.

Ariana DeBose

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor’s Fendi dress featured all-over crystal embroidery and it was from the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 Couture collection. She wore Bvlgari jewelry.

Lashana Lynch

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like DeBose, Lynch also chose a Fendi couture look for the BAFTAs. She wore a fluid gown made from a combination of silk and satin with Bvlgari jewelry.

Angela Bassett

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bassett wore a custom lilac gown from Pamella Roland.

More to come...