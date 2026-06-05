Ahead of her forthcoming record release later this month, Olivia Rodrigo stopped by BBC Radio One in London on June 4 to promote the newest release titled, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. In honor of her third studio album, Rodrigo opted to wear an archival black and white polka-dotted mini dress designed with a cropped green vest over it. At first glance, it may have seemed like an intentional layering move on Rodrigo’s part, but upon further investigation, it turns out to be an original design by late avant-garde, Austrian fashion designer, Rudi Gernreich.

Ironically, Gernreich is best known for creating the very first topless bathing suit, dubbed as the “monokini,” in 1964. Beyond his unisex designs and thong-friendly swimsuits that were way ahead of their time — Gernreich pushed boundaries with shorter hemlines as well. Although it was far from topless, Rodrigo’s polka dotted mini still had its distinctive electric green vest detail, making it perfect for the English occasion.

The ’60s-era silhouette is said to have originally belonged to Gernreich’s longtime friend, collaborator, model, and muse, Peggy Moffitt. According to Vogue, Moffitt’s items, including the Rodrigo polka-dot dress, were auctioned off after his 2024 passing by Kerry Taylor.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

True to Rodrigo form, the singer-songwriter put her own contemporary spin on the modish look with a pair of white knee socks and chunky Prada leather pumps. She finished the look with classic Ray Ban Wayfarer sunglasses and the black Cayetano shoulder bag by Paloma Wool.