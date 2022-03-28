When the temperatures heat up (and honestly, even when they don’t), few seasonal switch-ups compare to trading out those heavier, more pigmented lipsticks, pencils, and lacquers for a more subtle lip tint. With no worries about your color of choice traveling down your face, stealing focus from your outfit, or requiring too-frequent touchups, a lightly-shaded lip tint or lip balm bathes your lips in just enough color while simultaneously soothing and hydrating that delicate, sensitive skin. The best lip tints out there are equal parts lip care and makeup, never sacrificing pigment for moisture — or vice versa.

Below, TZR’s shopped out some of the best low-key lip tints available right now, all of which are ideal for on-the-go application, worry-free color, and the sort of effortless sheen and plumping that comes with an ingredient list that makes lip care and nourishment a real priority. No matter your preferred color, finish, or packaging aesthetic, there’s a perfect lip tint out there — and this list makes sure of it.

