Nina Dobrev’s aesthetic evolution from trendy tween star to full-fledged A-lister has been an exciting one to watch unfold. Her penchant for fusing Old Hollywood beauty signatures with her own personal style is always a recipe for a major red carpet moment — and her latest appearance is another prime example. Nina Dobrev’s Top Gun premiere look on May 19 was a pared-down take on an all-time film star classic: glowing white gown, chic updo, and a powerful red lip. Looking so graceful and sophisticated on the arm of her fiancé, legendary snowboarder Shaun White, the star had all eyes on her — which is saying something considering the seriously celebrity-studded crowd.

To bring the look to life, Dobrev worked with celebrity makeup artist Alex Babsky on behalf of Pat McGrath Labs. Babsky routinely works with Dobrev’s most stylish peers like Simone Ashley, Florence Pugh, and Gemma Chan, himself a versatile talent unafraid to play and experiment to tease out the best possible results. “How gorgeous is Nina Dobrev by the super talented Alex Babsky using all Pat McGrath Labs?” Dame Pat McGrath herself gushed in a press release detailing the glamorous look. Fortunately for Dobrev fans (and fans of excellent event makeup in general), McGrath generously provided plenty of details on exactly what went into the look.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

There are three real components to Dobrev’s makeup: the radiant, soft skin that sets the stage for everything that follows, the light but bronzy eyeshadow that adds dimension and depth, and her deep red lip that serves at the entire look’s focal point and centerpiece. To prepare Dobrev’s skin, Babsky used Pat McGrath Lab’s buzziest new product, the Divine Skin: 001 Rose The Essence, a multiuse skin care-makeup primer hybrid that’s been McGrath’s personal secret weapon for years.

While it’s not specified exactly which shadow shades went into Dobrev’s eye look, it appears to be a fairly light wash of warm, bronze tones that add just enough depth. Babsky then used the PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black to thicken and further define Dobrev’s lash line, finishing up with a few fluttery coats of mascara.

As for that show-stopping lip shade, Babsky used the Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson, a richly opaque deep red with largely neutral undertones. The captivating shade pairs well with a sun-kissed glow, making it one of summer’s best red lipstick colors. Leave it to Dobrev to show up for a work obligation only to end up the season’s ultimate makeup inspiration.

