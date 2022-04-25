It’s as if the universe conspired to hand down the secrets of juicy, supple, makeup-ready skin just in time for the true hot girl summer. Yes, the moment every beauty aficionado has been longing for has finally (finally!) arrived. The first product from Pat McGrath’s skin care line is here — and already, it’s clear that this is one very well worth the wait. Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence is a hybrid product that falls somewhere between a makeup-friendly primer, lightweight moisturizer, and a radiance-boosting essence that McGrath herself calls the secret to all-day glow. In true Pat McGrath Labs fashion, the long-awaited unveiling was timed with another simultaneous bit of news that’s just as major. To celebrate the Essence and new skin care line as a whole, McGrath tapped Naomi Campbell to usher in a new era for the wildly popular beauty line.

“My skin has to look healthy every day, it’s my job,” Campbell explained in a press release heralding the new launch and muse. “That’s why I’ve incorporated [The Essence] into my daily skin care routine. I wouldn’t use anything else. The glow, the luminosity, the hydration, it’s unparalleled. It’s perfection.” As if Campbell’s perpetually youthful, ever-radiant visage wasn’t proof enough, the legendary supermodel revealed she’s actually been privy to the essence’s secret formula long before its commercial availability.

As it turns out, the legendary makeup artist had been whipping up her essence blend for years, applying it to models’ skin backstage at fashion shows, photoshoots, and before red carpets to help nail that signature Pat McGrath glow. “After many years of experimentation, I’m thrilled to introduce the perfect formula,” McGrath says in a press release. The finalized version of the essence is “97% natural, clean, and gentle. It’s designed for all skin types and fits seamlessly into any skin care routine.”

Fueled by top-billed ingredients like molecularly-blended rose biotics, vitamin E, floral extracts, and HydraSphere 18 (itself a complex of moisture-rich, plant-derived oils), the essence not only delivers immediate smoothing, soothing hydration but compounds those skin-perfecting benefits over time, too. According to the brand’s clinical studies, all of the participants saw immediate hydration, radiance, and added plumpness immediately — all with zero irritation — and those numbers held strong through the full four-week trial.

Pat McGrath Labs

To use, simply shake up the bottle, dispense a few drops into your hands, and press it into your face while gently massaging the skin. While it’s ostensibly to be used just after toner, it’s surprisingly versatile — McGrath mentioned in a press preview that she even has a friend who shaves their face with it. But really, what else would you expect from a years-long development process under the watchful eye of the world’s preeminent makeup artist? Don’t be surprised if a modeling contract appears mysterious in your inbox within a week of use — the essence is just that good.

The Pat McGrath Divine Skin Rose 001 The Essence launches on patmcgrath.com on April 29.