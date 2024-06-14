Statuesque is a term often used to describe Nicole Kidman. Yes, this has something to do with her 5’11” height, but it’s also an apt word to encapsulate the timeless elegance and poise she consistently displays on the red carpet. But her latest look might be the most she’s ever resembled a goddess cut from marble and that’s probably because the cut and shade of her nude Gucci gown at A Family Affair premiere created such a seamless effect. Think Carrie Bradshaw’s naked dress but all grown up.

Unsurprisingly, the silk cady column dress was custom made by the design house for Kidman. So not only was it perfectly tailored to her silhouette, but her complexion as well. Stylist Jason Bolden — who also dressed Kidman in some epic red carpet looks of late including her black and white Balenciaga at the Met Gala and gold sequin gown (also by Balenciaga) for the 2024 AFI Awards — completed the look with a matching Gucci ribbon necklace accessory, gold jewelry by Roberto Coin, and nude heels by Paris Texas.

This isn’t the Big Little Lies star’s first time having an iconic moment in Gucci. Her past red carpet highlights with the fashion house include her off-the-shoulder, blue silk gown for the 2005 Golden Globe Awards as well as her emerald sequined, parrot-shouldered dress for the 2017 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards. She even wore another kind of “naked dress” for the 2003 Met Gala: The shimmering, sheer nude gown was the creation of Tom Ford, who was Gucci’s creative director at the time.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kidman is just the latest celebrity to go nude — with her dress, that is. Back in February, Kylie Jenner stepped out in a mesh mini that matched her skin tone. Other memorable examples from recent history include Emma Stone’s embroidered Louis Vuitton at this year’s Golden Globes and Zendaya’s custom Balmain Venice International Film Festival in 2021.

What differentiates this style of gown from what’s been referred to as “the naked dress” in more recent years (think Rihanna’s Adam Selman creation from 2014 or EmRata’s vintage Versace from the 2024 Met Gala), is that the effect isn’t the result of sheer fabric or minimal coverage. Instead, it’s simply about careful color matching. So if you want to try out the nude dress trend — and still feel covered — look for styles that are closest to your personal skin tone.