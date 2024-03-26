Everyone seems to be in the throes of spring fever right now, and not even celebrities are immune to it. There’s a reason why so many of the world’s biggest stars are choosing this month to unveil dramatic new haircuts and fresh, transformative colors — it’s the season of change, and that directly applies to beauty, too. Nicole Kidman’s long bob is yet another instance of a springtime shakeup, but hers might be one of the year’s coolest. Debuted on her own Instagram, the Special Ops: Lioness star went for an aesthetic one-two punch, lopping off several inches of hair and illuminating the whole thing with a bracing shade of icy blonde. Paired with the hooded leather jacket used to show off the new look, it all just emphasizes Kidman’s edgier side.

While Kidman is no stranger to short hair both on-screen and off-duty, this is the shortest it’s been in a while. She wears a curved-under bob in some scenes on her Prime Video series Expats, but this real-life commitments is an entirely different situation. In the photos shared to her Instagram, her wavy ends just barely skim her shoulders, parted in the center to show off soft, subtle face-framing layers.

The haircut would be a big deal on its own, but the platinum-adjacent shade Kidman’s now wearing just makes it all the more exciting. Most recently, she’s been seen in a warm blend of blonde and her natural red. This new color, though, is reminiscent of her 2004-era look.

Acclaimed celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel is the creative behind Kidman’s new cut and color, done on a work trip to Germany. In photos shared by Abergel, you can really appreciate the tousled, textured nature of both her waves and the lob itself. Shorter pieces around her face just further emphasize her cheekbones, while the gentle layering through the ends add volume and an effortless quality.

Kidman’s always liked to play around with her look, but each change-up still feels so invigorating. Truth be told, fans knew it was only a matter of time before she joined the wave of celebrities all going for significant chops this season — and this one was worth the wait.