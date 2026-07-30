When hitting a red carpet, Nicole Kidman loves an experimental statement outfit. Naturally, her latest ensemble embraced that risk-taking nature with a clever wink towards the 2000s, courtesy of Fendi Haute Couture. For the Lioness Season 3 premiere, Kidman delivered a high fashion take on the perpetually controversial dress-over-pants look, which has been one of the decade’s most hotly debated trends.

Kidman’s look featured a gold minidress over a pair of white wide-legged trousers, bringing a modern approach to the decades-old outfit formula. Her sleeveless piece, however, was more intricate than it might initially appear. The style is actually made from metallic mesh and lace, complete with a scalloped hem and front embroidery that looks like a stack of long necklaces. That combination of delicate details in a seemingly simple silhouette also made a splash this summer when it debuted at Fendi’s Fall 2026 couture show, the first by Chief Creative Officer Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The actor’s attire was paired with a gold watch, bangle, and beige sandals by stylist Jason Bolden. Those timeless accessories elegantly complemented Kidman’s layered set, while allowing its top layer to take center stage. However, it’s not the first time the star has dabbled in wearing a dress over pants, which she also took for a spin at the Academy of Country Music Awards last year.

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The dress-over-pants trend’s unconventional layering is exactly why it still fascinates us today. In the early 2000s, celebrities like Lindsay Lohan, Jessica Biel, and Anne Hathaway made the styling move a must-have by wearing printed and ruffled minis over jeans. In recent years, the look has made a comeback with monochrome and glamorous updated versions on stars like Angelina Jolie, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa. Others, like Ayo Edebiri, Elle Fanning, and Gigi Hadid, have styled dress-over-pants outfits with blue jeans, just like they were first worn 26 years ago.

Laysla De Oliveira, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, and Jill Wagner at Paramount+'s "Lioness" Season 3 premiere. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Kidman’s latest outing continues a busy year for the actor. In addition to Lioness, she also starred in Apple TV’s Margot’s Got Money Troubles and Prime Video’s Scarpetta this spring, expanding her presence in television. Of course, she’ll lead the much-anticipated Practical Magic 2 this fall with Sandra Bullock, as well — and will surely bring lots of enchanting outfits along for the ride.