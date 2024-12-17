Ever since promotion for A Complete Unknown began in late November, Elle Fanning has taken a unique approach to her press tour style. At first, fans expected her to go full-on method and embrace the Bob Dylan biopic’s 1960s aesthetic. But within a few days, it became clear that Fanning and her stylist Samantha McMillen are channeling several fashion decades during this promo trail. So far, the power duo have paid homage to the ‘60s (duh), the ‘70s, and most recently, the early 2000s. On Dec. 16, Fanning pulled off the dress-over-pants trend with ease, which first emerged at the turn of the 21st century thanks to early aughts fashion from Miley Cyrus, Anne Hathaway, and Tia Mowry.

With a week before A Complete Unknown hits theaters, Fanning made the talk show rounds, with her her latest appearance on daytime’s The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before her interview, the 26-year-old posed with the host inside NBC Studios. Alongside Clarkson’s holiday-ready look, Fanning delivered major boho-chic vibes in head-to-toe Chloé. She started her ‘fit with a Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 mini dress, complete with an empire drawstring waistline, continuous lace trim, and a flowy front split down the middle. Underneath her cream cropped dress, Fanning layered distressed wide-leg jeans in a mid-wash finish. At the center of each leg, the Maleficent actor’s denim featured a subtle acid-wash — another classic Y2K embellishment.

Continuing the Chloé theme, Fanning wore the atelier’s now-viral platform wedge sandals, also from the S/S 2025 line. Instead of the black and brown color-ways, she chose the new variation from creative director Chemena Kamali, which featured a PVC upper.

The transparent peep-toe design felt inspired by the jelly shoe craze of the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

In true Hollywood form, Fanning isn’t the only fashion muse to approve the dress over pants renaissance. Most recently, on Dec. 10, Emily Ratajkowski boarded the bandwagon in a cutout-heavy LBD atop matching baggy bottoms. A few months earlier, EmRata first styled the divisive combo at a Gurls Talk Fundraiser. She layered a slip dress overtop bright red trousers. Then there’s Katie Holmes, who went viral in a blue satin Y2K-esque mini dress alongside light-wash jeans. She upped the relaxed ante with a pair of black running shoes from Nike.

(+) Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

If you haven’t tried the dress over pants look yet, take it from Fanning: Now’s the perfect time. Though all three of the pieces she wore on set with Kelly Clarkson are sold out, you can still channel her entire ensemble via the curated edit below.