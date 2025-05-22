For over a decade, Nicole Kidman has embraced bright blonde hair. Occasionally, the Oscar winner would darken her roots, chop a few inches off, or up the honey-hued highlights — with help from her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel. So, it’s hard to believe she’s a natural redhead. The last time she wore her genuine color was in 2013. But on May 22, Kidman returned to her roots — if only just for a moment. For the May 2025 cover of Allure, the star opted for a copper red bob with bangs, which felt right up Kidman’s alley in the ‘90s.

Just two weeks after she shut down the Met Gala carpet with a new pixie cut, Kidman debuted another hair transformation for Allure. Her new look dropped on Thursday in alignment with the Season 2 release of Nine Perfect Strangers. Esteemed photographer Dan Beleiu captured the icon against a dark blue background. Thanks to her all-black Balenciaga ‘fit, all eyes went to her new ‘do, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist, Evanie Frausto. Kidman’s shoulder-length cut was kept straight with a subtle inward curl at the ends. Similar to her hair in the ‘90s, her bangs were thick, choppy, and stretched below her eyebrows. As for the striking shade, there’s no doubt it was more vibrant than her natural hair. The copper overtone mimicked that of Emma Roberts, Lindsay Lohan, and Dua Lipa, which is dominating the celebrity beauty circuit right now.

Turns out, this look is another top-tier wig in her vast collection. In a recent interview with the Australian morning news program Sunrise, Kidman said, “I love changing my hair.” She later confirmed her Met-worthy pixie was also a wig. “Everyone’s like, ‘Did you chop your hair off?’ I’m like, ‘No, I did not,’” she added. All this to say? Her wigs are some of Hollywood’s most enviable.

If Kidman’s Allure hair feels familiar, that’s because her character, Gillian Owens in 1998’s Practical Magic flaunted a very similar style. On-screen, Kidman sported the same rich hue, complete with elongated bangs. The only difference? Instead of a blunt bob, the actor’s seamless, ‘90s-inspired layers extended below her shoulders. A few shorter, streaky pieces framed her face.

Kidman’s unofficial homage to Practical Magic came at the perfect time. She recently confirmed she’ll star in the cult classic’s 2026 sequel alongside her former costar, Sandra Bullock. Who knows? Perhaps Kidman is experimenting with Gillian’s next look before filming begins soon.

Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Kidman’s now-signature shade of blonde is still a fan-favorite, however, according to Allure’s Instagram comment section, her followers will always welcome a blast to the past.