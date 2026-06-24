From basketball to soccer, the sports world is generating plenty of excitement right now. And women’s golf deserves a spot in the discourse, too. At the center of it all is Nelly Korda, the LPGA Tour’s World No. 1 and one of the game’s biggest stars. At just 27 years old, the professional golfer already has 19 career wins under her belt. When she’s not competing on the course, Korda is stepping into the spotlight away from the fairway, swapping her golf attire for timeless, chic wardrobe staples.

Like many other sports, Korda sees fashion as a key factor in golf’s rising cultural relevance. “It’s been a lot of fun wearing non-golf pieces, and I think with the newer generation and social media, it’s another way to connect with fans and bring more attention to the game,” the Florida native tells TZR. “It’s been great taking a deeper dive into that side of the sport.”

On the course, Korda is often in Nike, serving as an ambassador for the heritage sportswear brand. Her partnerships extend beyond athletic apparel, too — she has long collaborated with T-Mobile. “Not only do they support me as an individual, but they support growing the game through what they’re doing with the PGA of America and their new partnership with the USGA,” she explains. Earlier this month, Korda won the U.S. Women’s Open presented by T-Mobile with a winning score of 8-under par.

Fresh off the victory, Korda has been making the media rounds. Last week alone, she packed four different outfits for a series of press appearances in New York City. “On the Today show, I wore a really cute yellow midi skirt with a simple white tee and a golf sweater,” she says. “Another day, we did a chic trench coat that just screamed ‘busy girl in New York.’” Meanwhile, for an appearance on CNBC, Korda threw a sartorial curveball, layering a tailored black suit over a navy jersey.

Korda’s background has also significantly influenced her taste in fashion. “Both my parents are European, so I do gravitate toward a more European style — something a bit more sophisticated — but I've also dabbled in everything [when it comes to fashion],” she says. While she has no plans to embrace the low-rise denim revival, Korda has been enjoying the ballet flats trend, even adding a few pairs to her wardrobe. And because the athlete is tying the knot to businessman and former Division I football player Casey Gunderson next year, she’s firmly in her bridal era, embracing white, feminine looks.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Meanwhile, the golfer cites Oscar de la Renta as one of her favorite luxury labels, having worn a red-and-green floral-embellished confection from the brand at the 2024 Met Gala. “He’s such an amazing designer; the dress was absolutely gorgeous,” she gushes.

That said, Korda still keeps things casual — especially when she’s in training mode. “I have practice in the morning, and I have workouts, so I’m typically dressed in golf clothes and athletic wear, and then I’m in my pajamas,” she says.

Though she’s usually decked out in sporty pieces, Korda is quickly becoming one to watch in the style sphere. In other words? Expect to see plenty more chic public appearances from the athlete in the months ahead.