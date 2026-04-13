Pinterest boards have long been a tried-and-true starting point for brides-to-be curating their dream wedding-day look — but, of course, they’re hardly the only source of inspiration. Celebrities are also well known to set the standard, with unforgettable bridal moments from style icons like Princess Diana and Amal Clooney to Sofia Richie Grainge. Then there’s New York Bridal Fashion Week, where designers just unveiled their spring 2027 collections — packed with fresh, glamorous trends.

Indeed, this past week, beloved bridal brands — think the likes of Tanner Fletcher, Lein, and Lihi Hod, just to name a few — gathered in the Big Apple to present their latest confections to editors, buyers, and industry insiders. As always, there was something for every style sensibility. Minimalists, for instance, will appreciate the elevated ruching seen across a slew of gowns, while those with a more unconventional bend can look to tailored pants in lieu of dresses. And for maximalists? Consider the week’s lineup of embellished frocks from designers like Esé Azénabor, HONOR, and VERDIN.

Ahead, check out the standout trends seen at the New York Bridal Fashion Week spring 2027 shows and presentations. Whether you’re in the midst of planning a wedding or not, consider this your dose of bridal inspiration.

Embellishments

(+) Courtesy Of HONOR (+) Courtesy Of Esé Azénabor (+) Courtesy Of VERDIN INFO 1/3

Dial up the drama with an embellished gown. This season’s spring 2027 collections spanned everything from high-shine, statement-making designs to more understated takes on glamour. For the former, look to Esé Azénabor and VERDIN, where intricate beading and rhinestones took center stage. Prefer something more subtle? HONOR offered a softer approach with a pastel pink gown dusted in delicate embellishments. Either way, consider it your moment to shine.

Ruching

(+) Jaclyn Whyte (+) Courtesy Of Anne Barge (+) Courtesy Of Nardos INFO 1/3

Ruching offers a subtle yet impactful way to make a statement, as proven during last week’s shows and presentations. The technique — which, for those unfamiliar, includes layering fabric to create a soft, rippling effect — appeared on everything from bodices to hips at Jaclyn Whyte, Anne Barge, and Nardos. Given its minimalist lean, consider using it as a foundation for more directional footwear and accessories.

Sculptural Bodice

(+) Courtesy Of Renhue (+) Courtesy Of Sareh Nouri (+) Courtesy Of Lee Petra Grebenau INFO 1/3

Corsets and bustiers may have reigned in seasons past, but for Spring 2027, the focus shifted to sculptural bodices. Sareh Nouri, for one, presented a strapless style with a softly structured sweetheart neckline and sharply folded points. At Renhue and Lee Petra Grebenau, the look took on a sleeker edge, with clean lines and, in the latter’s case, a subtly scalloped trim. With a neckline this striking, consider skipping the necklace altogether.

Pants

(+) Courtesy Of Lihi Hod (+) Courtesy Of Lein (+) Courtesy Of Alexandra Grecco INFO 1/3

Who says a gown is a must on your wedding day? According to bridal designers, pants are just as chic. Lein leaned into tailored trousers for a suiting moment, while Alexandra Grecco layered them beneath a vest finished with feather detailing. Lihi Hod, meanwhile, went in a softer direction, pairing relaxed white pants with a fitted bodice and a tulle overskirt.

Off White

(+) Courtesy Of Lein (+) Courtesy Of SEPT (+) Courtesy Of Tanner Fletcher INFO 1/3

You don’t have to default to a stark white gown on your wedding day. Instead, consider an off-white frock — just as polished, but with a softer edge — that dominated the spring 2027 runways. Designers each put their own spin on the hue: Lein embraced a sheer cape, bra top, and full skirt; SEPT favored a fitted, spaghetti strap silhouette; Tanner Fletcher delivered drama with a voluminous, puff-sleeve gown.