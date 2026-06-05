Chanting alongside a lively crowd. Sipping an ice-cold Diet Coke. Watching the final seconds tick off the clock. There’s a certain thrill that comes with attending an NBA game. And for many, the action extends beyond the court — the fashion scene is a spectacle in its own right. These days, it’s not uncommon to spot Kylie Jenner front row at a Knicks game with her beau, dressed in designer pieces (like those Isabel Marant jeans). Back in the early aughts, meanwhile, stars like Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez were regular courtside fixtures, cheering on their teams in everything from halter tops to platform sandals and cowboy boots. Suffice to say, celebrity courtside style has become almost as entertaining to watch as the game itself.

One could argue that NBA courtside fashion was a bit more laid-back two decades ago. As mentioned, cute going-out tops, Western-inspired footwear, and polarizing sandals were all part of the courtside uniform. In recent years, however, the dress code has become decidedly more luxurious. The Kardashian-Jenner family has certainly helped usher in the shift, regularly turning the court into their own personal runways. But they’re hardly alone. Cardi B, for one, has delivered many a fashion-forward game-day look, often arriving in statement outerwear and carrying one of her coveted Hermès Birkin bags. With the Knicks in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, the coming weeks are bound to bring even more headline-making style moments.

Below, revisit some of the best celebrity courtside looks through the years. Talk about a style slam dunk.

Britney Spears, 2002

TOM MIHALEK/AFP/Getty Images

Dating fellow pop star Justin Timberlake at the time, Britney Spears attended a Knicks game in 2003 wearing a look that walked the line between casual and statement-making. The singer paired a cream top and dark-wash jeans with butterfly-print cowboy boots, adding a playful touch to the otherwise understated outfit.

Jennifer Lopez, 2003

Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment

A striped short-sleeve blouse, white jeans, and platform sandals — Jennifer Lopez’s Knicks game-day look here felt perfectly suited for a New York summer. The multi-hyphenate upped the ante with colorful bracelets and oversized hoop earrings

Beyoncé, 2003

New York Daily News Archive/New York Daily News/Getty Images

A turquoise halter top and chandelier earrings are about as early aughts as it gets. In 2003, Beyoncé grounded the bold duo with relaxed blue jeans.

Mary-Kate Olsen, 2005

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Early 2000s fashion darling Mary-Kate Olsen got the Western footwear memo, too. In 2005, The Row designer attended a game in brown leather cowboy boots, pairing the statement shoes with a cozy black cardigan.

Kim Kardashian, 2009

Icon Sports Wire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A blazer, skinny jeans, and heels were Kim Kardashian’s de facto uniform in the late 2000s, even when attending a game. Here, she jazzed up the familiar formula with a gleaming gold belt.

Shanola Hampton & Emmy Rossum, 2010

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images Entertainment

Shameless co-stars Shanola Hampton and Emmy Rossum took a more polished approach to courtside dressing in 2010. Hampton wore a tailored blazer and heeled boots, while Rossum opted for a short-sleeve knit and knee-high boots. (Her statement necklace, however, was especially on-trend at the time.)

Gigi Hadid, 2015

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

In 2015, Gigi Hadid embraced a pared-back outfit consisting of a white button-up and black skinny jeans. The standout element of the look? A pair of strappy black heels.

Bella Hadid, 2017

James Devaney/Getty Images Entertainment

Younger sister Bella Hadid, meanwhile, leaned into sporty style in 2017, clad in a bright red track jacket and coordinating chunky sneakers.

Chloë Sevigny, 2018

James Devaney/Getty Images Entertainment

Naturally, Chloë Sevigny was behind one of the most memorable courtside outfits to date, styling wide-leg leopard pants with a fur-trimmed leather jacket.

Cardi B, 2020

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

When it comes to courtside dressing, Cardi B rarely plays it safe. Case in point: her 2020 outfit, which featured a fur jacket, coordinating boots, and a bright orange Birkin bag.

Gabrielle Union, 2023

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

A denim-on-denim look paired with Western-inspired boots is a winning formula for an NBA game, as Gabrielle Union proved in 2023. Her husband, Dwyane Wade, embraced color, opting for a pastel crochet top.

Anya-Taylor Joy, 2024

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy made a strong case for coordinated leather separates, teaming lace-up pants with a fitted matching jacket. A red Dior bag provided the perfect pop of color against the otherwise neutral palette.

Kylie Jenner, 2026

Sarah Stier/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Behold: the aforementioned Isabel Marant pants. Jenner let the studded bottoms take center stage, styling them with a white tank and black flip-flops.