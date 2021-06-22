Naomi Osaka Ditched Her Heels For These Comfy Shoes For Date Night

Naomi Osaka is a woman of many talents — she’s both a tennis champ and a true fashionista. On the court, Osaka wears her designated player’s uniforms, but off the court — that’s where her personal style really shines. If you take a look at her Instagram page, her outfits include an endless array of colorful dresses, graphic tops, and even trendy biker shorts. One would expect nothing less than of Osaka and her date-night outfits. She can easily balance the dressy with the casual and look both comfortable and confident in every outfit she wears.

On June 20, Osaka went on a date with her musician boyfriend Cordae — they were spotted leaving Catch LA in West Hollywood, California. For the outing, the tennis player wore a yellow blazer over a black knee-length dress with platform black sandals. The entire ensemble looked comfy yet stylish and still had that necessary date-night flair. Additionally, the yellow no-button blazer was the perfect pop of color in her almost all-black outfit. Most stars might wear heels to dinner in L.A. — like Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber have done — but Osaka proved a flat is just as cute and even more functional than a four-inch stiletto shoe. What’s important, too, is that fans can channel Osaka’s date-night ensemble with ease. Just slip on your favorite LBD, a blazer or light jacket, and your favorite sandals — perhaps one of these elevated house slippers?

ShotbyNYP/HEDO/BACKGRID

Osaka’s fashion credits don’t end with her Instagram #OOTDs. The 23 year old is a brand ambassador for popular labels like Louis Vuitton and Nike. She has collaborated with Strathberry and Adeam on collections in the past and most recently, Osaka launched a lineup of swimsuits with Frankies Bikinis. The tennis player also just appeared on the cover of Vogue Japan while wearing numerous brands such as Louis Vuitton, Tag Heuer, Ambush, and Nike. Keep your eye out for more fashionable moments from Osaka. In the meantime, if you love her date-night outfit, shop similar items, below, to recreate her look.

