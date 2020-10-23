Celebrities Love This Nostalgic Jewelry Trend — And Its Roots Are Important

When shopping for jewelry, there's one rule of thumb that fashion lovers generally follow: minimalist pieces tend to withstand the test of time while maximalist styles are quicker to come and go. That is, with one major exception: the nameplate necklace. Accountable for some 40 years of popularity, the bespoke style has crept into near-all corners of the fashion space, from music videos to runways to TV shows. Now, it's come back to the forefront — namely, through selfies from the style set’s finest. The best part about the nameplate necklaces that celebrities wear on repeat is that many of them are shockingly affordable and in stock right now.

Before you dive into the different necklaces stars wear, let's go back to the roots of the nameplate necklace. Although it first gained popularity amongst Black and Latinx youth throughout the early ‘90s, moniker-stamped jewelry was more than a trend. The nameplate jewelry served as a signifier of identity and pride, whether channeled through hoop earrings, chain necklaces, or rings. Eventually, shows like Sex and the City pilfered the trend, which propelled it into mainstream fashion through the aughts. Now, with the resurgence of the layered necklace trend, nameplate jewelry is popping up everywhere once again, especially amongst stylish celebrities. Their favorite styles aren't always exorbitant, either — with prices running the gamut from $27 birth year chains to thousand-plus styles flecked with diamonds.

Scroll ahead, to browse the top nameplate chains worn by celebrities today.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Irina Shayk

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Shayk has worn her Serafina Cursive Nameplate Necklace from Jennifer Zeuner on several occasions. The twirly font piece was a staple accessory within her 2021 street style ensembles and it won’t be a surprise if the model continued to incorporate this into her looks for 2022. The simple jewelry piece matches all her off-duty attire, from two-piece sets to a cropped top and legging combo.

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon also loves Jennifer Zeuner. The actor’s go-to item from the brand is the Harley Personalized Diamond Bar Necklace. She’s worn it since 2014 and has styled it over the years with colorful summer dresses, cozy sweaters, and preppy cardigans. Even though Witherspoon doesn’t wear accessories often, this gold one pops up all the time.

Vanessa Hudgens

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Although Hudgens has a vast range of edgy to whimsical colored necklaces in her jewelry collection, she steadily gravitates towards her silver pieces. The actor’s favorite is her The M Jewelers nameplate necklace, which she prefers to layer with other delicate lockets. She also often styles the pendants over her workout outfits of T-shirts and cardigans.

Halsey

Hudgens and Halsey both have necklaces from The M Jewelers. While Hudgens owns a piece with silver cursive font, Halsey opted for a gold style with a block print. Both are equally eye-catching and could be worn as an everyday staple.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

When celebrities want to keep the thought of their loved ones with them throughout day, they tend to gravitate towards initial necklaces or Zodiac pendants. Huntington-Whiteley has had her BYCHARI necklace with her son’s name, Jack, on it since 2017 (her son was born in that year too). It’s a heartwarming piece for her to be reminded of him when they’re apart.

Beyoncé

The multihyphenate singer has been wearing letters around her neck since the onset of her career (cue all three Destiny’s Child songstresses wearing matching ‘DC’ chains). Her jewelry style is simple: a silver “Mommy” necklace in classic script. While its exact maker is unknown, Sparklane has a similar version — and it’s on sale for $50. Wear the silver jewelry with gold together for an especially unique look.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez is, among other things, the queen of extraverted fashion. The triple threat star never shies away from a bold, gilded look — and her multi-layered necklace look is no exception. Her striking custom-designed “JENNIFER” necklace is from the celeb-approved jewelry brand Lana Jewelry. The prices vary based upon how many letters, gold style, and nameplate size you choose. You can get your own custom necklace, below.

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian has rocked a few nameplate necklaces in her time — some with North and Chi’s names, and some with her own. Here, she styles an engraved gold bar necklace with a coin pendant. While the exact jewelry brand is unknown, Gorjana's $70 Bespoke Bar is primed for getting Kardashian’s look.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba's chain necklace from 2020 is still her favorite to this day. In an Instagram video, she layered hers with a nameplate necklace that had an edgy gothic font. Adina’s Jewels’ nameplate style reconciles the chainlink trend with the gothic font, and it comes in at right under $150.

Bella Hadid

This might come as a shock, but Hadid has an archive of affordable jewelry pieces. The model is known for wearing talismans from head to toe, and rocking a few nameplate necklaces at a time. Her favorites right now are Jennifer Zeuner's Issa Necklace and Mazza Boutique's birth year necklace, both of which are in stock.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski's laid-back outfit formula is as follows: sneakers, a slinky white tank, and a nameplate necklace. Her necklace is from Lajoux and retails for €1,020.

Kaia Gerber

Gerber's barely-there nameplate necklace comes in an ultra-fine script, and it's made for the minimalist at heart. Babygold makes monogrammed styles as delicate as possible, which makes its custom necklace a veritable alternate for Gerber's.