This '60s Nail Art Design From The Critics' Choice Awards Is So Cool

There's always plenty to discuss the day after an awards show — dresses, jokes, elaborate amounts of diamonds — but if you're anything like TZR, you're still thinking about the nail looks from the Critics' Choice Awards. While simple pink- and red-toned manicures turned out to be a major trend of the 2021 Golden Globes, the celebrity-studded evening on March 7 took a different turn, favoring unique and one-of-a-kind looks. Attendees and nominees complemented stunning gowns and designer ensembles with cutting-edge nail art, on-trend shades, and an expert lesson in utilizing press-on nails — for incredible results.

Which just goes to show that everyone has probably spent the last year perfecting their press-on nail technique, including celebs and their teams. Below, TZR's top four nail moments from the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards and all of the press-on nail designs or nail polish you might need to recreate the looks at home. (Just remember to have a cuticle oil on hand when it's time for removal. You'll thank yourself later.)

Andra Day's Pink, Square-Shaped Manicure

Actor and musician Andra Day's manicure will have you running to grab your own box of Kiss Gel Fantasy Press-On Nails. "Andra loves long, square nails, and the pink added a soft pop of color for an overall subtle yet stunning look," explained celebrity manicurist Jolene Brodeur in a press email.

Cynthia Erivo's Long White Nails

Long, delicate white nails accented the neutral tones of actor and musician Cynthia Erivo's custom Vera Wang dress, creating a contrasting pop against the cream-colored fabric. Going to your nail technician is the best bet for a similar look, though a boutique press-on set or even ready-made press-on nails are options, too.

H.E.R.'s '60s Nail Art Manicure

As the singer behind the Best Original Song-nominated track "Fight For You", H.E.R. sported a Yin Yang manicure with swirling black-and-white accent nails for extra vintage flair. Get the look with Yin Yang-inspired press-on nails.

Regina King's Metallic Manicure

Following her stunning Golden Globes look, actor and director Regina King wore what looks to be yet another metallic nail color — and sculptural sequin dress. No firm details on either shade yet, but pick up Static Nails' color-shifting nail polish for a dramatic hue that matches King's Versace dress.