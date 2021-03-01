While you'd be hard-pressed to find two similar dresses from the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, there were some nail trends that were much easier to spot. Red, pink, and purple nails sparkled at the 2021 Golden Globes, with stars like Margot Robbie, Sarah Paulson, and Viola Davis showing off fresh takes on the staple spring-to-winter lacquers. Going outside the box had its own rewards, too. Take Regina King's glitzy silver nails for example — a match for her sequined dress — or the intricate design rising star Lana Condor wore, which involved tiny moons and stars over a jelly-like base.

Fortunately, a lot of the nail artists and manicurists shared which nail polishes they used for the red carpet night, too. Ahead, seven manicure ideas courtesy of the 2021 Golden Globes, along with the exact lacquers used. (Spoiler alert: Chanel Beauty makes the cut twice.) And for the manicures that didn't have details yet? TZR included similar shades, so you can try out the look on your own — or bring it in to your next nail appointment.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Margot Robbie's Deep Red Manicure

While you might be ready to prep for spring pastels, leave it to Margot Robbie and nail pro Tom Bachik to bring the winter drama. This deep wine Chanel nail color, dubbed Interdit, worked perfectly with Robbie's floral Chanel dress.

Sarah Hyland's Rose Gold Manicure

Nail artist Thuy Nguyen used Emilie Heathe's unique pearly nude, Liquid Assets, to accent Sarah Hyland's show-stopping red dress.

Viola Davis' Deep Custom Manicure

Though it's hard to tell from just one photo, there appears to be a touch of purple to Viola Davis' manicure, which artist Christina Aviles Aude tagged as a custom color. Try out Essie's Luxedo nail color for a similar shade.

Shira Haas' Bold Red Manicure

Another striking red from Chanel Beauty, nail artist Betina Goldstein used Le Vernis Nail Colour in Sailor for Shira Haas' brighter red manicure — a cheery shade that echoed the star's red-rose lip color.

Lana Condor's Sheer Galaxy Manicure

Lana Condor's almond-shaped sheer nails were tipped with silver moons, stars, and sparkles, another genius combination from manicurist Thuy Nguyen. Use KBShimmer's License To Chill Nail Polish, a sheer white packed with sparkly flakes, for a similar vibe without the need to master glitter placement on your own.

Regina King's Silver Manicure

Silver sequins and diamonds were the theme of Regina King's look, so naturally, the actor and director wore a silvery nail color as well. Pick up Essie's No Place Like Chrome for a chance to try the metallic look.

Sarah Paulson's Rosy French Manicure

What do you wear on your nails with a custom Prada arm cast? According to nail artist Emi Kudo, a beige-rose French manicure. Kudo used OPI's Infinite Shine ProStay Primer, two coats of Beige of Reason, Beyond The Pale Pink on the tips, and the Infinite Shine ProStay Gloss Top Coat to create the subtly complicated look.